Kevin Beattie statue campaign passes the £15,000 barrier

PUBLISHED: 08:33 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 02 January 2019

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy hands over the donations to EADT and Ipswich Star editor Brad Jones Picture: Johnnie Wright

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy hands over the donations to EADT and Ipswich Star editor Brad Jones Picture: Johnnie Wright

Donations to a campaign for a statue of Ipswich Town’s greatest ever player, Kevin Beattie, have now topped £15,000.

Ipswich Town’s Kevin Beattie in 1977. Ipswich Town’s Kevin Beattie in 1977.

Just two weeks after the campaign launched, support has continued to flood in. The latest major donation came after BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy received just over £1,000 in a collection bucket in the Fan Zone at Ipswich Town, prior to the match against Sheffield United.

It’s been a fantastic start for the appeal, launched by the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, in conjunction with BBC Radio Suffolk and the TWTD website.

The campaign – called The Beat Goes On – aims to raise £110,000 for a statue in the Portman Road area.

To donate to the appeal, send cheques made payable to ‘The Beat Goes On’ to Kevin Beattie Statue Appeal, EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP11RS, or visit the crowdfunding page

