Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Kevin Beattie statue fundraising campaign wins more support – with total now up to £13,000

PUBLISHED: 14:58 27 December 2018

Kevin Beattie celebrates his famous free-kick against Bohemians Prague

Kevin Beattie celebrates his famous free-kick against Bohemians Prague

Archant

The campaign to raise money for a statue of Ipswich Town’s greatest ever player Kevin Beattie has now raised £13,000 in less than two weeks.

Generous donations have continued to come in for the campaign over the Christmas period.

It’s been a fantastic start for the appeal, launched by the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, in conjunction with BBC Radio Suffolk and the TWTD website.

The campaign – called The Beat Goes On – was launched just before Christmas on what would’ve been his 65th birthday.

Beattie, who died suddenly in September, was regularly voted Ipswich Town’s greatest ever player.

The campaign target is to raise £110,000 for a statue in the Portman Road area.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: “We’re so grateful to everybody who has donated to the appeal.

“The response shows what a special place the Beat has in the hearts of Ipswich Town fans, and there seems to be a real desire to get behind the statue campaign.

“The committee will be meeting again in the New Year to discuss some more fundraising plans which we’ll then make public.

“Thank you, again, to everybody who has donated.

“We’d love it if every season ticket holder could donate a tenner – then we’d nearly be there.”

There has already been a £5,000 pledge from the Ipswich Town Independent Supporters’ Trust, and £1,000 from the Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club, along with hundreds of individual donations from supporters.

The statue will be designed by Suffolk sculptor and Ipswich Town fan Sean Hedges-Quinn, who did the statues of both Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.

How you can donate to the appeal:

• Send cheques made payable to ‘The Beat Goes On’ to Kevin Beattie Statue Appeal, EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP11RS

• Visit the crowdfunding page

• Donate at collection buckets in reception of both the EADT office and BBC Radio Suffolk.

• Events will be held aimed at fans and businesses. Look out for more exciting details in the new year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

People of all ages took part in the dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Boxing Day sales - Which shops will be opening?

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Illegal rave at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Christmas Day

Two hundred people gained entry to an abandoned building in Mepal Outdoor Centre at around 11pm on Christmas Day.

Small van goes up in flames right next to petrol station in Ely

A van went up in flames near to a petrol station on Angel Drove, Ely. Picture: GOOGLE

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Christmas miracle as gifts stolen from grandparents’ car found by police officers and returned to children they were bought for

Gifts, allegedly stolen from the boot of a car in Ely, were returned by police officers just in time for Christmas. Picture: DAVE THOMPSON / PA IMAGES

REVIEW: ‘It was no wonder Ely Cathedral was packed for Christmas concert’

Paul Trepte directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

The former County Hall in Ipswich has been empty since 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Driver was too drunk to stand after driving wrong way on A14, court hears

Remigijus Katinas, who drove the wrong way on the A14 in Suffolk Picture: ANDREW YOUNG

Changes at The Dip approved – despite residents’ worries over traffic danger

Approval has been granted for more beach huts at The Dip in Old Felixstowe Picture: JANICE POULSON

Man who stole 56 bottles of alcohol is jailed

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Kevin Beattie statue fundraising campaign wins more support – with total now up to £13,000

Kevin Beattie celebrates his famous free-kick against Bohemians Prague
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists