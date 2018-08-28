Kevin Beattie statue fundraising campaign wins more support – with total now up to £13,000

Kevin Beattie celebrates his famous free-kick against Bohemians Prague Archant

The campaign to raise money for a statue of Ipswich Town’s greatest ever player Kevin Beattie has now raised £13,000 in less than two weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Generous donations have continued to come in for the campaign over the Christmas period.

It’s been a fantastic start for the appeal, launched by the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, in conjunction with BBC Radio Suffolk and the TWTD website.

The campaign – called The Beat Goes On – was launched just before Christmas on what would’ve been his 65th birthday.

Beattie, who died suddenly in September, was regularly voted Ipswich Town’s greatest ever player.

The campaign target is to raise £110,000 for a statue in the Portman Road area.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: “We’re so grateful to everybody who has donated to the appeal.

“The response shows what a special place the Beat has in the hearts of Ipswich Town fans, and there seems to be a real desire to get behind the statue campaign.

“The committee will be meeting again in the New Year to discuss some more fundraising plans which we’ll then make public.

“Thank you, again, to everybody who has donated.

“We’d love it if every season ticket holder could donate a tenner – then we’d nearly be there.”

There has already been a £5,000 pledge from the Ipswich Town Independent Supporters’ Trust, and £1,000 from the Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club, along with hundreds of individual donations from supporters.

The statue will be designed by Suffolk sculptor and Ipswich Town fan Sean Hedges-Quinn, who did the statues of both Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.

How you can donate to the appeal:

• Send cheques made payable to ‘The Beat Goes On’ to Kevin Beattie Statue Appeal, EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP11RS

• Visit the crowdfunding page

• Donate at collection buckets in reception of both the EADT office and BBC Radio Suffolk.

• Events will be held aimed at fans and businesses. Look out for more exciting details in the new year.