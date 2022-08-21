How can I complete my Big Hoot sticker album?

The Big Hoot launches in Ipswich with the Hoot Hike around the town to visit all the owl statues. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Sticker collectors looking to find the missing pieces for their Big Hoot albums can come together for a "big sticker swap".

Free events hosted by East of England Co-op and Archant aim to help collectors complete their Big Hoot sticker books.

The Big Hoot trail, launched by St Elizabeth Hospice, is the third art trail in Ipswich that includes more than 100 owl statues, big and small, spread out around the town.

The Big Hoot sticker book encourages collectors to fill it with 50 stickers, including 10 highly sought-after ‘shinies’.

The Big Hoot stickers - Credit: The Big Hoot

The book also features all 115 sculptures and a map of where to find them on the trail.

The first sticker swap event was held on Wednesday, August 17, at the East of England Co-op’s Pinewood store.

The second free-to-attend event will take place on Wednesday, August 31, at the East of England Co-op’s own Big Hoot, Future Holder, on the Cornhill in Ipswich.

Lynn Warner, the East of England Co-op engagement manager, said: “Families and young children always love the sticker books which run alongside the St Elizabeth Hospice art trails, and this year is no exception.

“Together with Archant, we’ll be spending two days in Ipswich hosting these special sticker swap events when people will be able to come down, giveaway any stickers that they’ve got multiples of and try to get their hands on any that they’re missing.”

Ally Harris from Archant said: “We love getting involved with the St Elizabeth Hospice art trails. This year it has been great to see so many families take part in the Big Hoot with their sticker books and we hope our events will help people to complete their collections.”

The Big Hoot sticker book cover - Credit: The Big Hoot

The East of England Co-op has also been giving away packets of wildflower seeds to people who would like to grow flowers in their gardens and help attract more bees, butterflies and birds.

Big Hoot sticker books and stickers are available for purchase from selected East of England Co-op stores, St Elizabeth Hospice shops and online.

Vouchers for a free pack of stickers are included in East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star newspapers. They are available in the EADT editions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and in the Ipswich Star paper on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays.