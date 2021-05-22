Published: 12:00 PM May 22, 2021

Kelly Baldwin, manager of the Ipswich Body Shop store where a new refill station has been launched - Credit: Kelly Baldwin

The Body Shop has introduced pioneering new refill stations at stores in Suffolk - and customers have been queuing up to take advantage.

The initiative launched in April and the Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich stores are two of 44 locations in the UK to introduce the sustainable option, offering aluminium bottles which can be filled with favourites including fruity shower gels and shampoos.

Kelly Baldwin is manager of the Ipswich store in Tavern Street, and said last weekend customers were queuing out of the door.

"We have seen such a massive boost since we reopened and people just love it," the 29-year-old said.

The aluminium refill bottles cost just £2 - Credit: Kelly Baldwin

It is cheaper to refill a product than to buy the single use version in recyclable plastic - Credit: Kelly Baldwin

"It really makes us stand out on the high street as no one else has this kind of service and so it puts us on the map in terms of the direction we are going in as a company.

"Though all our plastics are recyclable, it is better for the environment to do a refill and it will always be cheaper in the long run.

"I hope other retailers are inspired by us to get onboard with refills and continue to get the word out — you're saving money and the planet so it's a no brainer really"

The aluminium bottles are just £2 to buy and refills are cheaper than buying the products in a single-use plastic bottle.

There are refill stations in the Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds stores - Credit: Kelly Baldwin



