Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

PUBLISHED: 07:30 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:22 15 November 2018

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Retailer John Lewis have unveiled their Christmas 2018 advert which features legendary singer Sir Elton John.

The ad entitled The Boy and the Piano features one of his biggest hits ‘Your Song’.

It tells the story of Sir Elton’s career tracing it back through the decades through stadium tours and private jets before going back to him playing the piano in a pub and performing in a school recital.

It ends with the singer running down the stairs aged four to unwrap a piano, a gift from his grandmother.

John Lewis, who have a site on Futura Park in Ipswich, said that the scene was “inspired by real events” but involving “some creativity”.

The ad shows a young Sir Elton John receiving a piano from his grandmother Picture: JOHN LEWIS AND PARTNERS/ PA WIREThe ad shows a young Sir Elton John receiving a piano from his grandmother Picture: JOHN LEWIS AND PARTNERS/ PA WIRE

Sir Elton said: “The John Lewis Christmas campaign has so many warm memories for me and my family.

“It’s been a lovely opportunity for me to reflect on my life in music and the incredible journey I have been on, and how first playing my grandmother’s piano marks the moment when music came into my life.

“The ad is absolutely fantastic and I’ve truly loved every minute of being a part of it.”

John Lewis customer director Craig Inglis said: “The ad tells the story of why Elton’s piano was more than just a gift and we hope to remind customers of that special moment when they’ve given a gift at Christmas time that they know will be treasured forever.”

Sir Elton John's stadium performances also feature in the ad Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRESir Elton John's stadium performances also feature in the ad Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

It’s the latest in a long line of ads to be made in this style by the department store.

Other previous campaigns have featured the singing talents of Lily Allen, Tom Odell and Ellie Golding who covered ‘Your Song’ in the 2010 campaign.

Last years’ ad “Moz the Monster” told the story of a young boy and the creature who lived under his bed.

It featured a cover of the Beatles song Golden Slumbers which was performed by rock band Elbow.

The ad first airs on television tonight at 9.15pm during ITV’s Dark Heart.

Customers at the retailer’s flagship Oxford Street branch can also step into a 2,000 square foot recreation of the ad production set to try on some of the costumes, listen to recordings from Elton John’s 17-11-70 album and have photos taken at the piano.

But shoppers might be disappointed to learn that there will be no plush toys available in Sir Elton’s likeness this year, with the retailer instead selling four pianos - two uprights for around £800 and two keyboards starting at £150 - and a range of vintage tour t-shirts.

Topic Tags:

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

39 minutes ago Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Adnams seeks compensation from companies accused of truck price-fixing

14:12 Jessica Hill
Adnams distribution centre

The Southwold brewery Adnams is seeking damages as the main claimant in a group action lawsuit which was filed this week.

Judge gives drug dealer three months to change his ways

13:57 Jane Hunt
Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who allowed his home to be used by county line drug dealers has been given three months by a judge to prove he can change his ways.

Brexit - reaction from Suffolk and Essex business leaders on the draft withdrawal agreement

13:57 Jessica Hill
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement on the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons: PA Wire

As politicians in the House of Commons debate the latest draft agreement that has been thrashed out negotiators, business leaders in Suffolk and Essex have shared their thoughts on whether they support Mrs May’s proposals or not.

Hooligan table ranks Town supporters among best behaved in league

12:22 Tom Potter
The club said it would not tolerate misbehaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town supporters were among the best behaved fans in the Championship last season, according to a league table of bans for violence and disorder.

Video Why these pupils ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ about their school dinners

12:03 Megan Aldous
Albert Antu, Lillie-Mae, Riley Rallings enjoying their school dinner Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Catering staff at Ravenswood Primary School are serving up 225 hot lunches every day - and an increasing number of those are tailored for children suffering from fish, milk and gluten intolerances.

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

11:41 Katy Sandalls
Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A pub licensee who punched a customer and then smashed him over the head with a pint glass has been jailed for 19 months.

Nostalgia George Burley taking part in a sports fashion show in this week’s Throwback Thursday from 1982

11:19 Sam Dawes
Gathering round the bonfire on Belmont Road Picture: IVAN SMITH

Our Throwback Thursday feature returns once again - and this week we look back to November 1982 and what was going on in and around Ipswich.

Reaction to what campaigners say was an ‘at times farcical’ seven-hour meeting on Stansted’s future

19 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Stansted's terminal building Picture: STANSTED

The meeting to decide whether to allow Stansted to boost its passenger capacity by 8m a year finally came to a nail-biting finish last night, but has left a bitter taste in the mouths of some of those present.

Should towns and villages have to pay for their own police?

09:47 Richard Cornwell
Councillors in Felixstowe have agreed to pay for a PCSO for the town Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Community leaders in Felixstowe have agreed to spend £68,000 to fund an extra police officer for the town to deal with specific problems.

Most read

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich for his latest Homes Under The Hammer series. Picture: PA

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hooligan table ranks Town supporters among best behaved in league

The club said it would not tolerate misbehaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Size matters: Fifty foot Christmas tree is coming to town

Last year's beautiful Christmas tree Picture: EMMA LIGHTFOOT

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide