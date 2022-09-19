'Like losing a family member': Pub opens doors for Queen farewell

More than 20 people attended the event hosted by Theresa Brinkley and Luke Mohalled, landlady and landlord (front row, right) of the The Bramford Cock - Credit: William Warnes

The room was silent as the procession began.

As the monarch's flag-draped casket reached the altar, the choir's song echoed from the television screens.

Mourners, young and old, had gathered from across the community to pay respects to their late Queen.

Today was the day the people of Bramford said goodbye.

"It feels like losing a family member," said Adam and Nicky Breen, residents for nearly 11 years.

Adam and Nicky Breen - Credit: William Warnes

"We're here today to be with the community."

On Monday, The Bramford Cock opened its doors for residents across the area to come together for the Queen's funeral.

"We think it's important for people to share this moment," said Theresa Brinkley and Luke Mohalled, landlady and landlord of the establishment.

"Especially if they're elderly and are sat on their own, they can come and be with others.

"We're serving breakfast from 9am and people are then welcome to stay for as long as they like."

The pub served breakfast from 9am on Monday - Credit: Google Maps

In total, more than 20 people were in attendance.

Mark Dobbs, from Whitehouse, served in the armed forces for nine years and was the first regular to suggest the pub hold such an event.

"She was my boss," he said.

"I was absolutely gutted when she died.

"We've got to send her off. There won't ever be anyone else in the world like her again."

As the clock struck 11am, the venue fell silent.

People rose to their feet and watched the procession march.

People from Bramford and further attended the event - Credit: William Warnes

As the coffin passed through the capital's streets, some in the pub began to shed a tear.

"This event is for everyone," said Thomas McDonagh - a Bramford resident originally hailing from County Mayo, Ireland.

"Here, we are one big family.

"Today is for people to come together to share this moment and to pay their respects."

Thomas McDonagh and Bramford Cock chef, Leon Studd - Credit: William Warnes

People of all ages were in attendance, with some even as young as three months old.

Brothers, Darryl and Daniel Farquhar, 28 and 25, said they were keen to hear different generational perspectives.

Daniel Farquhar and three-month-old Phoebe - Credit: William Warnes

"Being young, it can be quite difficult to take it all in and fully understand everything the Queen did," they said.

"But speaking to people from different eras means we can learn about and appreciate their viewpoints."

Darryl Farquhar - Credit: William Warnes

Chris Cairney, 49, brought his three young girls - aged 18, 13 and 10 - to the pub in a bid to create lifetime memories for them.

"They'll always remember where they were today," he said.

"It's one of those moments you'll never forget."

Chris Cairney brought his three young girls - aged 18, 13 and 10 - Credit: William Warnes

Mother and daughter, Tracey and Abbie Stolley, have spent their entire lives in Bramford and are huge admirers of the Royal Family.

Following news of the Queen's passing, Tracey drove to Sandringham to lay flowers as a mark of respect.

"We always thought the Queen would be here forever," they said.

"When she died, we couldn't believe it.

Mother and daughter, Tracey and Abbie Stolley - Credit: William Warnes

"But it's nice to be with other people on such a day and to share the moment together."

As the procession came to a close, the group gathered at the bar to toast the late monarch.

"This is a monumental day in history," said Sean Brown, 43.

Sean Brown said the Queen "always had this air of immortality" - Credit: William Warnes

"The Queen has been a constant throughout my life and she always had this air of immortality.

"It has been great to be with other people today and for the community to come together to say goodbye for one final time."