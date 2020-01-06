Meet the goats who will recycle your Christmas tree for you

The goats at Poppies Care Farm strip the tree of it's greenery and bark. Picture: LIZ MARLEY Archant

For anyone struggling to know what to do with their left over Christmas tree, don't worry - the goats will happily make a meal of it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Poppies Farm director Liz Marley holding a Christmas tree the goats have eaten the greenery and bark off, leaving it bare. Picture: LIZ MARLEY Poppies Farm director Liz Marley holding a Christmas tree the goats have eaten the greenery and bark off, leaving it bare. Picture: LIZ MARLEY

The 12 days after Christmas are very nearly over, it's time to chuck the tree and now there's a fantastic recycling scheme just outside of Ipswich.

Poppies Care Farm, in Purdis Farm Lane, is taking on people's trees to feed to the goats who simply can't get enough.

Farm director Liz Marley says that she just cannot figure out what it is about them that they love.

"The will strip off all of the greenery and then once they're done with that they'll nibble off the bark," she explained.

Kid goats at Poppies Care Farm. Picture: LIZ MARLEY Kid goats at Poppies Care Farm. Picture: LIZ MARLEY

"Goats will pretty much eat anything you put in front of them but they're fussy if you put it on the ground.

"They're not actually grazers but browsers, hedgerows are a big favourite and their mouths are super tough despite all of the brambles they chew through.

"If you present food to them in a barrow they'll go straight for it but grass is a last resort."

Mrs Marley and her husband, Lee Smith, started the farm in 2014 to work with adults with learning difficulties and mental health challenges.

The goats at Poppies Care Farm enjoy sunbathing. Picture: LIZ MARLEY The goats at Poppies Care Farm enjoy sunbathing. Picture: LIZ MARLEY

You may also want to watch:

The farm has many different animals including the pack of six goats currently living there.

"They're quite odd characters but they're so funny to be around," Mrs Marley added.

"They hate rain and will dash inside as soon as they smell it, but as soon as the sun is out they'll run out and sunbathe.

The goats at Poppies Care Farm will eat anything put in front of them. Picture: LIZ MARLEY The goats at Poppies Care Farm will eat anything put in front of them. Picture: LIZ MARLEY

"The baby goats - kids - are so adorable but they grow so quickly you have to make the most of it.

"Once they get heavy you can't have them on your lap anymore."

The team has named all of their goats and have had Ginger and Roger, Lewis and Hamilton and even went through a Star Wars phase.

They initially named a pair Anakin and Yoda, but Mrs Marley's mother didn't like it so renamed them Aniseed and Yodel - close enough right?

Kid goats at Poppies Care Farm. Picture: LIZ MARLEY Kid goats at Poppies Care Farm. Picture: LIZ MARLEY

A billy goat came to stay a few months ago and now three of the goats are currently pregnant.

The team are hoping that the kids will be born by May and are thinking of holding an open day to celebrate.

The farm has previously received funding of £10,000 from the Big Lottery grant alongside £1,000 from Comic Relief.