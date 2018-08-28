Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

When llamas, elephants and bears were the stars of the big top

PUBLISHED: 14:34 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 31 January 2019

Elephants performing a spectacle for the audience at Circus Hoffman in 1973 Picture: OWEN HINES

Elephants performing a spectacle for the audience at Circus Hoffman in 1973 Picture: OWEN HINES

Owen Hines

Decades before the Hollywood blockbuster The Greatest Showman made the circus popular again, Hoffman Circus came to Ipswich and drew a strong crowd to the big top.

A llama performing to the crowds in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINESA llama performing to the crowds in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

This week we have delved into our archive to find these astonishing negatives of the Circus Hoffman trip to the town in 1973.

Bears rolling around the circus ring - animals were the mainstay of the circus back then Picture: OWEN HINESBears rolling around the circus ring - animals were the mainstay of the circus back then Picture: OWEN HINES

At that time animals featured heavily on the bill and guests were treated to some amazing features including a bear riding a motorcycle and elephants performing balancing acts.

There were also the ever popular trapeze performers flying through the air and other stunt performers to wow the audiences.

Circus performers riding on a three person unicycle waving the British and Italian flags in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINESCircus performers riding on a three person unicycle waving the British and Italian flags in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

The circus is an ancient tradition derived from the Roman period, where a circus was a building which held equestrian and chariot spectacles. The most famous being the Circus Maximus in Rome.

Two bears riding around the circus ring on a motor bike Picture: OWEN HINESTwo bears riding around the circus ring on a motor bike Picture: OWEN HINES

Philip Astley, who founded a riding school in London, is known as the father of the modern circus in Britain. He famously incorporated trick ride displays in his riding school exhibits in the late 18th century.

Performers balancing in a vertical human chain Picture: OWEN HINESPerformers balancing in a vertical human chain Picture: OWEN HINES

Were you at the big top for Circus Hoffman’s shows in 1973? Share your memories in the comments below.

Female performer balancing a giant dice on her feet Picture: OWEN HINESFemale performer balancing a giant dice on her feet Picture: OWEN HINES

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

One hundred dead crabs washed up on the banks of the River Orwell near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JAMIE TOWNSHEND

Ipswich council will immediately carry out any Cornhill safety work recommended by expert after death of John Stow

Flowers mark where the accident happened on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I’m going to figure him out, break him down and get him out of there’ - Wardley on O2 clash with Dessaux

Fabio Wardley fights Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena this weekend. Picture: PA SPORT

Car collides with pedestrian crossing close to Ipswich town centre

The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

‘I don’t think it’s worked out very well for him’ – Lambert discusses future of wantaway left-back Jonas Knudsen

Paul Lambert has not completely ruled out Jonas Knudsen returning to the Ipswich Town team. Photo: Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists