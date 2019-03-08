Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

New coffee shop and arts venue now open

PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 April 2019

The Green Room cafe in St Margaret’s Green Ipswich is now open Picture: SUZANNE DAY

The Green Room cafe in St Margaret's Green Ipswich is now open Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Archant

The Green Room cafe and atelier in Ipswich is already causing a stir amongst coffee lovers.

Local artists from across Suffolk will work sitting in the window of the Green Room Picture: SUZANNE DAYLocal artists from across Suffolk will work sitting in the window of the Green Room Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Opening officially to customers today, the venue in St Margarets Green is not only offering speciality coffee but also a place for local artists to showcase their work.

Tucked away close to the Ipswich Regent Theatre, the Green Room has a vintage vibe with red walls and dark furniture.

During their busy opening morning customers were entertained by a pianist who played on the resident piano and members of staff received lots of compliments about the coffee.

Artists from across Suffolk will be displaying their work on the walls of the cafe over the coming months.

The new cafe and gallery in Ipswich is now open and has lots of events planned for the Spring Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY THE GREEN ROOMThe new cafe and gallery in Ipswich is now open and has lots of events planned for the Spring Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY THE GREEN ROOM

It is hoped that during the Summer customers will get to watch the artists at work sitting in the window of the cafe.

The owners of the green room say they are “trying to support artists and entrepreneurs to showcase their work in a risk free test market space.”

It is also hoped that the cafe will be used by the community as a hub for local events.

The artists and entrepreneurs showcasing at the Green Room over the next few months Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY THE GREEN ROOMThe artists and entrepreneurs showcasing at the Green Room over the next few months Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY THE GREEN ROOM

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Parents feel ‘let down’ by Ipswich Hospital after coroner highlights failings but rules out neglect

Lilly Mae Tamasi died on September 14, 2017 Picture: GEORGINA AND ZOLTAN TAMASI

Crisis team ‘missed opportunity’ to prevent Ipswich couple’s deaths

The scene around Siloam Place, and inset, Thomas Kemp Picture: ARCHANT

One Man, Two Guvnors and a new musical give the New Wolsey’s autumn season plenty of punch

Exterior view of the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich. Photo Carl Lamb

Is it legal? Britain introduces The Porn Laws and gets its knickers in a twist

Nude Reclining on Chair by Roger Hance. Could legitimate art photographers get unwittingly caught up in the UK Porn Ban? Photo: Roger Hance

Ipswich backpackers robbed at gunpoint in Amazon rainforest vow to finish holiday

Glenn Williamson and his fellow backpackers were told by tour guides to give the armed robbers what they wanted to avoid getting shot Picture: FACEBOOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists