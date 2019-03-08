New coffee shop and arts venue now open

The Green Room cafe in St Margaret's Green Ipswich is now open Picture: SUZANNE DAY Archant

The Green Room cafe and atelier in Ipswich is already causing a stir amongst coffee lovers.

Local artists from across Suffolk will work sitting in the window of the Green Room Picture: SUZANNE DAY Local artists from across Suffolk will work sitting in the window of the Green Room Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Opening officially to customers today, the venue in St Margarets Green is not only offering speciality coffee but also a place for local artists to showcase their work.

Tucked away close to the Ipswich Regent Theatre, the Green Room has a vintage vibe with red walls and dark furniture.

During their busy opening morning customers were entertained by a pianist who played on the resident piano and members of staff received lots of compliments about the coffee.

Artists from across Suffolk will be displaying their work on the walls of the cafe over the coming months.

The new cafe and gallery in Ipswich is now open and has lots of events planned for the Spring Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY THE GREEN ROOM The new cafe and gallery in Ipswich is now open and has lots of events planned for the Spring Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY THE GREEN ROOM

It is hoped that during the Summer customers will get to watch the artists at work sitting in the window of the cafe.

The owners of the green room say they are “trying to support artists and entrepreneurs to showcase their work in a risk free test market space.”

It is also hoped that the cafe will be used by the community as a hub for local events.