Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Skeleton of “The Hold” centre takes shape on Ipswich Waterfront

PUBLISHED: 11:31 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 16 February 2019

The Hold is taking shape on the University of Suffolk campus. Picture; RG CARTER

The Hold is taking shape on the University of Suffolk campus. Picture; RG CARTER

Archant

The skeleton of the new “The Hold” heritage centre and records office in Ipswich is now taking shape on the campus of the University of Suffolk.

The frame of The Hold is starting to take place on the University of Suffolk campus. Picture; PRINGLE RICHARDS SHARRATTThe frame of The Hold is starting to take place on the University of Suffolk campus. Picture; PRINGLE RICHARDS SHARRATT

The framework of the building – which will hold most of the county’s records and also be a resource for historians and family history researchers – is now taking shape after the site was cleared last autumn.

The shape of the main part of the building, whose construction is being overseen by Concertus architects, can now be seen. It is being built by East Anglia civil engineering company RG Carter which has been keeping a photographic record of the work.

The Hold is taking shape on the University of Suffolk campus. Picture; RG CARTERThe Hold is taking shape on the University of Suffolk campus. Picture; RG CARTER

The building should be filled out externally by the summer and is due to be handed over to Suffolk County Council at the start of next year.

It is due to open to the public by Easter 2020.

The Hold is taking shape on the University of Suffolk campus. Picture; RG CARTERThe Hold is taking shape on the University of Suffolk campus. Picture; RG CARTER

The £20m project has been part-funded by a £10m grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund and the rest of the money coming from the county council, university and other sources.

As well as holding the county’s records, The Hold will also include a cafe, seminar rooms and a 200-seat auditorium that will be used for lectures or other public events.

The Hold is taking shape on the University of Suffolk campus. Picture; RG CARTERThe Hold is taking shape on the University of Suffolk campus. Picture; RG CARTER

Once it is opened, the county record office in Gatacre Road in Ipswich will be closed. Record offices in Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds will remain open – although some of their more delicate artifacts could be transferred to the climate-controlled conditions at The Hold.

A spokeswoman for the county council said: “Progress has been very good on site, thanks the relatively mild weather so far this winter.

“The groundworks and foundations are complete and substantial progress has also been made on the strongroom construction, where the archives will be stored, which will allow this area to start to dry out while the rest of the building is constructed. A substantial portion of the steel frame has been erected. The brickwork should begin before Easter.

“The groundworks included archaeological excavations, which unearthed some of the finest early post-medieval pottery found in the town to date, including imports from Germany and the Netherlands. This emphasises Ipswich’s status as an important, international merchant town.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich pancake parlour closes after just six months

Peaky Pancakes in Upper Orwell Street has closed. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

Sir Alfred Munnings Road, Queen's Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

The new general manager of Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, Ricky Lark. Pictures: Mick Howes

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Ipswich look to build on positive Derby display as stuttering Stoke visit

Ipswich Town take on Stoke City this afternoon

‘Fear-based’ immigration system makes it more difficult to find out real ages, says MP

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Skeleton of “The Hold” centre takes shape on Ipswich Waterfront

The Hold is taking shape on the University of Suffolk campus. Picture; RG CARTER

Woman treated for smoke inhalation following kitchen fire in Ipswich

Two fire engines were called to a kitchen fire in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Re-vamp of Minor Counties cricket is set to take shape

Suffolk captain Adam Mansfield, third left celebrating a wicket in last season’s T20 competition, has welcomed plans to revamp the Minor Counties landscape from 2020 onwards Photo: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists