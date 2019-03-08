Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their 'patience no longer exists'

Steve Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER CONTRIBUTED

There are fears families in Ipswich could be forced to endure a sleepless summer despite Anglian Water assuring them they are seeking a solution to a disturbing 'humming' sound which has plagued them for years.

Anglian Water have apologised for the noise which they have confirmed is coming from their water recycling plant at Cliff Quay Picture: ARCHANT Anglian Water have apologised for the noise which they have confirmed is coming from their water recycling plant at Cliff Quay Picture: ARCHANT

The 'hum' can be heard across a huge swathe of the town from Nacton on the eastern banks of the River Orwell to Wherstead, Stoke Park, Chantry and even Pinewood and it has been causing a nusiance for the past three years.

Finally they have been given answers as to what is causing the frustrating buzz, which some feel may affect their chances of selling their homes on in the future.

Anglian Water commissioned a full acoustic survey at their Cliff Quay Water Recycling Centre, where the noise was tracked to, and established that blowers on the site were the root cause.

The blowers are described by Anglian Water as a "vital piece of equipment" which are important when it comes to safe and efficient treatment of sewage.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "With the issue identified, we are now investigating a solution to reduce the noise at source. This work is currently on-going and we will continue to work with the local council and keep residents up to date as we progress.

"We are sorry for the disruption this has caused and we want to thank local residents for their on-going patience."

But the need to find a solution is more urgent than ever as temperatures rise and residents throw open their windows.

Joanna Louise Smith, who lives in Newark Close, Stoke Park, said: "We need to keep the window open at night now due to it being a lot warmer. The dread is that we will get even less sleep in the summer months."

Tony Blacker, who lives in Prince of Wales Drive, responded to Anglian Water saying: "This has been wrecking people's sleep patterns for way too long.

Anglian Water have thanked local residents for their patience - the hum has been reported for three years Picture: RACHEL EDGE Anglian Water have thanked local residents for their patience - the hum has been reported for three years Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"Anglian Water need to be taking urgent action, not relying on patience that no longer exists - even the best people are ratty when they are sleep deprived."

Where can the Ipswich hum be heard?

We have had reports of the hum being heard in Chantry, Pinewood, Stoke Park and on Wherstead Road and Belstead Road and also on the Nacton side of the river.

One resident who lives in Stoke Park said: "The noise has been going on for the last three or four years and over that time has become louder. Many of us have had our lives blighted by this and lost countless nights of sleep.

It has taken this long to even get to this point despite us reporting it constantly over the years."

