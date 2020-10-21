Search for tenants for new shop space in Felixstowe under way

Agents have started work on a project to find companies to take part in a major development in Felixstowe town centre.

Penn Commercial has been appointed by new London-based client, Occidental Limited, as sole agent for the scheme called The Link, a mixed residential and commercial development at premises in Hamilton Road which were previously occupied by Marks & Spencer for 80 years.

The 5,826sq ft shopfloor area could attract one retail outlet or be subdivided into two stores, or even provide a home for a new restaurant, though that would require change of use permission.

London architects Haines Phillips has prepared the plans for The Link in the high-footfall, pedestrianised area of Felixstowe’s main shopping thoroughfare and the project wasd recently granted consent by East Suffolk Council.

As well as the refurbishment of the shopfloor space, the project will include conversion of the upper floors to 14 apartments – eight two-bedroom, four one-bedroom and two studio apartments.

Vanessa Penn, managing director of award-winning Penn Commercial, said: “Penn Commercial is delighted to be representing this attractive Felixstowe development, with so much exciting commercial and residential potential.

“Planning has been approved for conversion of the upper floors to residential accommodation, comprising 14 apartments, and we see these appealing to both first-time buyers and second-home purchasers. Landscaping and cycle storage are also included in plans.”

The premises are available to let on a licence basis – rates only and insurance for one year, and further details are available from Penn Commercial.

Planning officers refused the previously proposed £6.3m transformation of the property in Hamilton Road because they said moves to halve the size of the shopfloor were premature and could harm the viability and vitality of the town centre.

However, after Occidental Ltd revised their plans to address the council’s concerns – reducing the number of flats from 16 to 14 and and keeping the rear loading bay – the new proposals were approved.

Occidental said the go-ahead for its plans would generate “much-needed new investment and regeneration in Felixstowe central’s prime business district”.