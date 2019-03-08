Pub manager drops 10 dress sizes in hope for second baby

An Ipswich mother has lost more than eight stone in the hope of getting pregnant for a second time after being told that doctors “could not help her”.

Alice Garnham has struggled with her weight throughout her teens and adult life, trying hundreds of diets only to pile the weight straight back on.

Four years ago, the deputy manager of the Mermaid pub in Ipswich, became pregnant after being told she would never be able to have children due to suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

During her pregnancy she put on nine stone and just a year after her son Jax was born she fell pregnant a second time.

The 25-year-old was devastated when she found out her pregnancy was ectopic, when the baby develops outside the womb, and her pregnancy was terminated.

Doctors said her weight was a contributing factor to the condition and said they “could not help her” get pregnant due to her unhealthy weight.

Alice said: “I felt like my body was letting me down.

“I then went back to my old ways and piled on the weight after finding out that I’d lost my baby - but the moment it all clicked was during a flight to Majorca with my friends when I was the only person on board who had to ask for a seatbelt extender.

“I spent the two hours feeling extremely uncomfortable and embarassed and knew something had to change.”

Four days after returning home Alice joined Slimming World and managed to lose 9.5lbs in her first week. Now 41 weeks later she has lost 8st 7lbs and has dropped from a size 26/28 to a size 16.

Alice continued: “Growing up in pubs I ate complete garbage and my husband and I used to have one takeaway a day, but now my relationship with food has completely changed.”

“When I was overweight I suffered with anxiety and depression and was on lots of medication. However, since losing the weight I’ve not taken my meds and I feel much better in myself.

“I wore a short dress for the first time in years the other day. It’s amazing to finally be able to wear what I want rather than being dictated by the limited clothing available for bigger people.

“I’m going out and socialising more than ever - whereas beforehand I used to worry about whether or not I would fit in the seats.”

Alice is a regular at bingo, but previously had to request larger seats in order to enjoy the occasion with friends.

Two months ago she was able to sit in the regular seats and “couldn’t believe it”.

Following Slimming World, Alice and her husband are trying to improve their lifestyles while trying for another baby, but her main focus for the time being is her health.

“I would love another baby,” added Alice. “I’ve got to lose another stone and a half and then I will be at a healthy weight for doctors to help me have a second child.”

Alice’s end goal is to reach 12st 12lbs - the weight allowing her to become a Slimming World Consultant. She hopes to have lost 10 stone by June, just 12 months after joining the group.