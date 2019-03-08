Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Pub manager drops 10 dress sizes in hope for second baby

PUBLISHED: 12:25 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 23 March 2019

Alice Garnham and her three-year-old son Jax. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Alice Garnham and her three-year-old son Jax. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

An Ipswich mother has lost more than eight stone in the hope of getting pregnant for a second time after being told that doctors “could not help her”.

Alice Garnham has managed to lose 8 stone and 7lbs in 41 weeks using Slimming World. Picture: RACHEL EDGEAlice Garnham has managed to lose 8 stone and 7lbs in 41 weeks using Slimming World. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Alice Garnham has struggled with her weight throughout her teens and adult life, trying hundreds of diets only to pile the weight straight back on.

Four years ago, the deputy manager of the Mermaid pub in Ipswich, became pregnant after being told she would never be able to have children due to suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

During her pregnancy she put on nine stone and just a year after her son Jax was born she fell pregnant a second time.

The 25-year-old was devastated when she found out her pregnancy was ectopic, when the baby develops outside the womb, and her pregnancy was terminated.

Alice Garnham has lost more than 8 stone - the same weight as one of her best friends. Picture: ALICE GARNHAMAlice Garnham has lost more than 8 stone - the same weight as one of her best friends. Picture: ALICE GARNHAM

Doctors said her weight was a contributing factor to the condition and said they “could not help her” get pregnant due to her unhealthy weight.

Alice said: “I felt like my body was letting me down.

“I then went back to my old ways and piled on the weight after finding out that I’d lost my baby - but the moment it all clicked was during a flight to Majorca with my friends when I was the only person on board who had to ask for a seatbelt extender.

“I spent the two hours feeling extremely uncomfortable and embarassed and knew something had to change.”

Alice Garnham and her husband are trying for a second child after loving being parents to three-year-old Jax. Picture: RACHEL EDGEAlice Garnham and her husband are trying for a second child after loving being parents to three-year-old Jax. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Four days after returning home Alice joined Slimming World and managed to lose 9.5lbs in her first week. Now 41 weeks later she has lost 8st 7lbs and has dropped from a size 26/28 to a size 16.

Alice continued: “Growing up in pubs I ate complete garbage and my husband and I used to have one takeaway a day, but now my relationship with food has completely changed.”

“When I was overweight I suffered with anxiety and depression and was on lots of medication. However, since losing the weight I’ve not taken my meds and I feel much better in myself.

“I wore a short dress for the first time in years the other day. It’s amazing to finally be able to wear what I want rather than being dictated by the limited clothing available for bigger people.

At her biggest Alice Garnham was a size 26/28 and had no confidence. Picture: ALICE GARNHAMAt her biggest Alice Garnham was a size 26/28 and had no confidence. Picture: ALICE GARNHAM

“I’m going out and socialising more than ever - whereas beforehand I used to worry about whether or not I would fit in the seats.”

Alice is a regular at bingo, but previously had to request larger seats in order to enjoy the occasion with friends.

Two months ago she was able to sit in the regular seats and “couldn’t believe it”.

Following Slimming World, Alice and her husband are trying to improve their lifestyles while trying for another baby, but her main focus for the time being is her health.

“I would love another baby,” added Alice. “I’ve got to lose another stone and a half and then I will be at a healthy weight for doctors to help me have a second child.”

Alice’s end goal is to reach 12st 12lbs - the weight allowing her to become a Slimming World Consultant. She hopes to have lost 10 stone by June, just 12 months after joining the group.

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Fears over Orwell Bridge Brexit protest THIS EVENING

There may be travel disruption on the A14 tonight because of a Brexit protest: GREGG BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich builder jailed for keeping drug dealers’ guns

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Fears over Orwell Bridge Brexit protest THIS EVENING

There may be travel disruption on the A14 tonight because of a Brexit protest: GREGG BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich builder jailed for keeping drug dealers’ guns

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Pub manager drops 10 dress sizes in hope for second baby

Alice Garnham and her three-year-old son Jax. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Aqua Park Suffolk announce their opening day for 2019

Aqua Park Suffolk is getting ready to welcome customers again for 2019 Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS

BIG INTERVIEW: Breaking the Mould.... The Jay Tabb story...

Ipswich Town v Stevenage Capital One Cup First Round. Jay Tabb scores for Town taking them to a 2-1 lead.

Flood warnings in Essex and Suffolk as public urged to take care near coasts

Woodbridge has a flood warning in place for March 23, with water expected to hit the marina Picture: WOODBRIDGE TOWN COUNCIL

Delve inside the rich history of Ipswich’s pubs

Suffolk Record Office held the talk to remember Ipswich and Suffolk's rich pub history. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists