Gritty Gritty Bang Bang and Gritney Spears: Name of Suffolk gritters revealed
- Credit: Archant
Saltasaurus, Lizzie Gritzzini and Spread Sheeran are just some of the names of the gritters keeping Suffolk roads clear of ice.
There are 41 gritters in Suffolk based in various depots across the county.
The names of the gritters can be found below:
According to Suffolk Highways road surface temperatures are forecast to drop below -0.7C, so the gritters will be out treating priority one routes countywide from 9pm this evening.
Priority one routes cover all A and B roads, roads to 24 hour fire stations, accident and emergency hospitals, main bus and rail station, all roads where traffic flow exceed 400 vehicles a day and long hills in excess of 5% gradient.
According to Adam Drury at the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest there is the chance of some frost tomorrow morning as temperatures drop overnight.
