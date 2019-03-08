Partly Cloudy

Ipswich pupils read their own poems at Waterstones

PUBLISHED: 17:12 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 26 March 2019

A packed Waterstones hear poems read by pupils from The Oaks Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A packed Waterstones hear poems read by pupils from The Oaks Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

Pupils from an Ipswich primary school read their poetry out loud at a popular bookshop - before carrying out a book signing for parents and teachers.

Pupils from Oaks Primary School drew pictures of fire in their books. Picture: RACHEL EDGEPupils from Oaks Primary School drew pictures of fire in their books. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The group of pupils from The Oaks School read their poetry, which is based on the question‘Fire: Friend or Foe? from their specially bound books, in front of a crowd of family members in the packed book store.

Philip Palmer, headteacher at The Oaks, said: “The children have been learning all about the Great Fire of London.

“We try to give the children the best opportunities we can give them. So getting their poems bound into a book, and for them to sell it and then do a book signing, is just a great day for the children and one of the highlights of the year for them.

“The sooner we can expose the children to these type of activities, for them to stand up and read out a poem, the better.

Students from Oaks Primary School signed their books after the reading. Picture: RACHEL EDGEStudents from Oaks Primary School signed their books after the reading. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“They started the project by creating models of what Tudor London would have been like and then we took them out on the playground, set them on fire and watched them burn which was a great experience and a fun way to start the topic.”

Oaks Primary School children read their poems in Waterstones in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGEOaks Primary School children read their poems in Waterstones in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Oaks Primary School children read their poems in front of their parents in Waterstones in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGEOaks Primary School children read their poems in front of their parents in Waterstones in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children from The Oaks Primary School read their poems in front of their teachers and parents. Picture: RACHEL EDGEChildren from The Oaks Primary School read their poems in front of their teachers and parents. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Each student had a specially bound book which they signed. Picture: RACHEL EDGEEach student had a specially bound book which they signed. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

