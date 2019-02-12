Heavy Showers

Which The One Show star will be at the Cornhill today?

PUBLISHED: 08:58 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 28 February 2019

BBC's The One Show is coming to Ipswich Cornhill today. The square is a popular site for filming, and has drawn in the likes of Channel 4 in the past Picture: JASON NOBLE

BBC's The One Show is coming to Ipswich Cornhill today. The square is a popular site for filming, and has drawn in the likes of Channel 4 in the past Picture: JASON NOBLE

Jason Noble

Keep your eyes peeled for TV favourites at the Cornhill today – the team behind BBC’s The One Show have reserved a filming slot this afternoon.

Presenters from the programme are due to be outside the town hall between 12pm and 6pm, tasting the first tomatoes picked at Suffolk’s huge ‘tomato kingdom’ which can grow more than 150 million plants each year.

They will be quizzing shoppers if they want to see more British produce than imported food ahead of Brexit.

Screen Suffolk confirmed The One Show bosses were filming for an upcoming show, and that a presenter is due to be at the Cornhill.

But mystery surrounds which one – who would you like to see there?

Their visit comes as the first tomatoes grown inside Sterling Suffolk’s high-tech greenhouse, which is the size of 11 football pitches, were declared “ripe for picking”.

Ten weeks after the first seed was sown, experts gave a glimpse inside the massive Dutch-style glasshouse, which has been branded a ‘tomato kingdom’.

