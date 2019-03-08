E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

PUBLISHED: 07:05 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:35 30 September 2019

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

A woman has been rescued from a stranded car which had become completely trapped by flood water on a busy Ipswich road overnight.

The Strand, which runs underneath the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich, has been flooded by high tides Picture: SARAH PEARSONThe Strand, which runs underneath the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich, has been flooded by high tides Picture: SARAH PEARSON

The escape happened after the car became stuck on Wherstead Road, known as The Strand near the Orwell Bridge shortly after 1am today when rising tides engulfed the side of the estuary to the River Orwell.

The police service, paramedics and five fire crews, from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street attended the scene where the road was closed while the flood water subsided.

A woman had to be rescued from a vehicle which had become stuck in the water. She was left in the care of the ambulance service and it is understood that she was not seriously injured.

The disruption came as a severe flood alert was placed on coastal areas of Suffolk by the Environment Agency who warned that some coastal roads and footpaths could be flooded over night.

The alert covers the coast from Felixstowe to Clacton, including the Orwell and Stour estuaries.

Tides are currently higher than usual due to high spring tides and a small surge, and the agency warned of "a possibility of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths".

A red warning remains in place for parts of Suffolk including Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry as well as areas of the Deben estuary near Woodbridge.

A red warning means that flooding is predicted. Home owners are instructed to "be ready to take action" to protect properties.

Yellow warnings also remain in place for much of the rest of Suffolk's coast line until midnight tonight.

