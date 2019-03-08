The Strand floods as heavy rains hit Ipswich

The Strand near the River Orwell flooded earlier today amid Met Office warnings Picture: GERALD GORA

A road which runs underneath the Orwell Bridge was left flooded after a heavy downpour of rain.

Pictures from the scene show cars ploughing through the flood waters at The Strand, in Wherstead as water from the River Orwell spilled over the busy road.

Traffic in the areas affected has since eased as the water levels stabilised.

Further rain is expected in the area for much of the evening, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for rain until 8pm tonight.

As part of the warning, the meteorological service has warned of difficult driving conditions and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.