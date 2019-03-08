E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

The Strand floods as heavy rains hit Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:24 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 01 October 2019

The Strand near the River Orwell flooded earlier today amid Met Office warnings Picture: GERALD GORA

The Strand near the River Orwell flooded earlier today amid Met Office warnings Picture: GERALD GORA

A road which runs underneath the Orwell Bridge was left flooded after a heavy downpour of rain.

Pictures from the scene show cars ploughing through the flood waters at The Strand, in Wherstead as water from the River Orwell spilled over the busy road.

Traffic in the areas affected has since eased as the water levels stabilised.

Further rain is expected in the area for much of the evening, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for rain until 8pm tonight.

As part of the warning, the meteorological service has warned of difficult driving conditions and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Girl sexually assaulted on Cornhill in Ipswich town centre

Cornhill in Ipswich town centre Picture; PAUL GEATER

Lorry crashed into barriers blocking A12 at Copdock for four hours

The lorry the hit the barriers on the A12 at Copdock is now free from the central reservation Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Girl sexually assaulted on Cornhill in Ipswich town centre

Cornhill in Ipswich town centre Picture; PAUL GEATER

Lorry crashed into barriers blocking A12 at Copdock for four hours

The lorry the hit the barriers on the A12 at Copdock is now free from the central reservation Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ed Sheeran to sign Castle on the Hill Elmer

Castle on the Hill on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I’m a little less scared of him now... I see his softer side’ – Gill on Lambert

Ipswich Town first team coach Matt Gill and manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Ross Halls

Binge-eating Ipswich bus driver ‘reverses’ diabetes after losing more than 3 stone

Colin Quarton, a bus driver for Ipswich buses, has sent his diabetes into remission after losing 3st 5lbs in 20 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A true Whitton girl’ - community shares memories of Lolly Hill

Lolly Hill pictured here at a North West Ipswich Big Local Trust craft workshop Picture: TRACEY DOCKERY

Former heavyweight Paul Mason back in UK - and ‘begging NHS for new op’

Paul Mason pictured when living in Ipswich, before his weight loss and move to the US. He is now back in the UK. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists