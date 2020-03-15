E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Busy road to get new zebra crossing amid traffic and housing rise

PUBLISHED: 14:53 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 15 March 2020

The zebra crossing will be installed in The Street, Bramford. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The zebra crossing will be installed in The Street, Bramford. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A new zebra crossing being created in a growing Suffolk village's busy main road will improve safety for children going to school, it has been said.

Work on the new crossing in The Street, Bramford, near Ipswich, starts on Monday, March 16.

There will be temporary traffic lights in the area for two weeks while it is installed by Suffolk Highways, with a complete road closure for up to three nights from March 27.

John Gardiner, who serves on Bramford Parish Council, said the roadworks 'will hold traffic up a little' - but added: 'I think it will be beneficial for the village long-term.

'There has been a lot of new housing that we've got in the village and we've got another development going up soon.

'There are going to be more children coming from that area. We've got to look after the children going to school.'

Road resurfacing will also take place when the zebra crossing, between Bullen Lane and Walnut Tree Close, is installed.

