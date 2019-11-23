E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Edge of Ipswich village set for more new homes

PUBLISHED: 06:00 24 November 2019

The initial proposed layout for the new development in The Street, Rushmere Picture: ASHENDEN ARCHITECTURE

The initial proposed layout for the new development in The Street, Rushmere Picture: ASHENDEN ARCHITECTURE

Archant

New homes, retirement apartments and a care home could be built on a former four-and-a-half acre garden at Rushmere.

St. Andrew's Church, in Rushmere St. Andrew Picture: ARCHANTSt. Andrew's Church, in Rushmere St. Andrew Picture: ARCHANT

Ruby Homes Ltd has drawn up the proposals for the mixed housing development on the site almost opposite the village's historic St Andrew's Church.

The project - if given the go-ahead by East Suffolk Council - will see 14 new homes built, ranging from one to four bedrooms.

These would be accompanied by 25 retirement apartments and a care home to provide accommodation of 75 beds.

There will also be parking for 86 vehicles.

Rushmere - the land to be developed can be seen on the right hand edge of the photo opposite the church Picture: ANDY ABBOTTRushmere - the land to be developed can be seen on the right hand edge of the photo opposite the church Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

You may also want to watch:

A report submitted to the district council on behalf of Ruby Homes said the site lies on the south side of The Street in Rushmere St Andrew.

It said: "The road is a continuation of Rushmere Road and connects to Playford Lane and Playford Road to the east. The site is bounded to the west by agricultural land, to the south east by Ipswich Rugby Club and to the north east by a neighbouring detached dwelling.

"The site topography is generally flat throughout. The site is a former garden and is now unused and unkept."

A heritage report for the council insists the development will "not affect this area or the outlook both to and from the church".

The medieval church's original tower is a well-known landmark in the village.

The developers said: "It is clear, and forms part of the proposals, to retain or reinstate the boundary hedging in order to preserve the village character and the setting of St Andrew's Church."

Most Read

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Group fight with weapons caused injuries and shut down part of central Ipswich

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Edge of Ipswich village set for more new homes

The initial proposed layout for the new development in The Street, Rushmere Picture: ASHENDEN ARCHITECTURE

Sunday Snap: A Donaissance, Huws commiting a cardinal sin, Norwood’s football friends and Lambert’s German six-a-side adventure

Town manager Paul Lambert chips the ball to Janoi Donacien ahead of a Town throw in. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Norwich Road REOPENED after armed police incident

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists