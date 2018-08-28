Weekly round-up: Five Ipswich stories from this week

From the latest addition to the Cornhill rejuvenation, Paul Lambert’s assurances that Ipswich will stay up, and the school telling pupils to return to classes only 24 hours after sickness – these are among the top five stories from Ipswich this week.

1. Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has reassured fans that his team will stay in the Championship.

The former Stoke City boss has told the Ipswich Star that the Tractor Boys are “going to be fine”.

This follows their 2-1 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Friday, November 23.

2. An Ipswich woman has opened a new cake and craft shop named after her late husband.

‘Vinny’s opened on Saturday, November 24 and is named after Lesley Whittaker’s late husband who died suddenly.

Vinny, 51, died from an aneurism and stroke in August 2017.

3. Parents have shown concern after an Ipswich school told them to flout NHS guidelines by sending their children back to school 24 hours after sickness.

Morland CEVA Primary School, just off Morland Road in Ipswich, sent out a message to parents stating that their children should return to school 24 hours after being sick.

The move contradicts NHS guidelines which suggest pupils return to school 48 hours after sickness or diarrhoea.

4. Is this the set of Ru Paul’s Drag Race? Punters gathered in the town centre as filming for a new reality show featuring drag queens began in Ipswich.

The new Channel 4 series, The Drag Lab, will feature a drag group touring the country and giving makeovers to locals.

The group, dubbed The Family Gorgeous and headed by Manchester drag queens Cheddar Gorgeous and Anna Phylactic, arrived on the Cornhill on Wednesday morning, November 21.

5. A traffic cone has appeared above the new “Stonehenge” feature in Ipswich town centre.

Police first spotted the new addition on Friday, November 23, with residents expressing their disdain towards the cone’s appearance.

The news came as the council revealed that the new Cornhill artwork installation is not yet finished – the four columns are to be polished to produce a gloss finish.