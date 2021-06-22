Gallery
'We were very welcome' – Windrush generation remembers arrival in Ipswich
The Windrush generation has remembered the welcome they received from Ipswich as the town celebrated the official day for the arrival of Commonwealth citizens to the UK.
Windrush Day was marked with a live brass band in the town centre at the Cornhill - which was well attended by happy onlookers.
Chair of Ipswich’s Windrush Select Committee Charles Challenger, who moved to the town from Antigua when he was 12, reflected on the community he found in Ipswich when he arrived.
Mr Challenger said: "It was really good. We were very welcome. Most of our neighbours and many of our friends were kind.
"That doesn't mean there weren't bad things and some of this was down to prejudice.
"It was all education and lack of understanding by some."
He added that the Windrush Scandal, where former Caribbean island and Guyana citizens were denied rights and told to leave the UK under the government's hostile environment policy, has affected a lot of the Windrush generation.
"I do know of several people who have been affected," he said. "And some who have had to give up work."