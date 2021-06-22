News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'We were very welcome' – Windrush generation remembers arrival in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM June 22, 2021   
Phaze 2 Steel performed to crowds on Ipswich's Cornhill as part of Windrush Day celebrations. Pict

Phaze 2 Steel performed to crowds on Ipswich's Cornhill as part of Windrush Day celebrations. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Windrush generation has remembered the welcome they received from Ipswich as the town celebrated the official day for the arrival of Commonwealth citizens to the UK.

Windrush Day was marked with a live brass band in the town centre at the Cornhill - which was well attended by happy onlookers.

Trevor and Charles of Lombard Shipping PLC are sending goods to the people of St Vincent who are suf

Chair of Ipswich’s Windrush Select Committee Charles Challenger - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chair of Ipswich’s Windrush Select Committee Charles Challenger, who moved to the town from Antigua when he was 12, reflected on the community he found in Ipswich when he arrived. 

Mr Challenger said: "It was really good. We were very welcome. Most of our neighbours and many of our friends were kind. 

"That doesn't mean there weren't bad things and some of this was down to prejudice. 

"It was all education and lack of understanding by some."

He added that the Windrush Scandal, where former Caribbean island and Guyana citizens were denied rights and told to leave the UK under the government's hostile environment policy, has affected a lot of the Windrush generation.

"I do know of several people who have been affected," he said. "And some who have had to give up work."

Cornhill
Ipswich News

