CCTV appeal after man grabs bank notes in petrol station theft

PUBLISHED: 17:17 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 02 September 2020

Do you recognise the man in the photo? Contact Woodbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting crime reference 37/33384/20. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Police want to speak to a man pictured on CCTV in connection with a theft in Woodbridge.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 16 at about 7.40pm at the Shell petrol station, in Grove Road.

A man entered the store and asked for a pack of cigarettes.

While the staff member’s back was turned, the offender put his hand through a gap in the perspex screen and grabbed a handful of notes that had been taken out of the till by the staff member.

The man then paid for the cigarettes but left with the notes.

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture should contact Woodbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting crime reference 37/33384/20.

