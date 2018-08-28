Is it graffiti? Mystery blue markings on the Cornhill monument

The Cornhill stonehenge has been coloured in and drawn on Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Today eagle-eyed sale shoppers in Ipswich town centre may have spotted some blue scribbles on the new Cornhill monument.

The blue markings - which look like they may have been scrawled on by a child - scar three of the concrete pillars and some of the metal engravings. A paper bag full of rubbish has also been left at the foot of the monument which has been colloquially Christened ‘CornHenge’.

At this stage it is unclear if the markings are graffiti or something more innocent, like children getting a bit over enthusiastic with their crayon rubbings or chalk drawings.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman commented on the bag of rubbish, saying: “We employ a number of staff who work hard to keep the town centre clean throughout the week and there are plenty of bins for people to use.

“Keeping our streets and public spaces clean is everyone’s responsibility – please don’t drop litter.”

Since the unveiling in November the new Cornhill has been a big talking point for residents and the number of people visiting the town centre has risen as a result.

Earlier this month former Marks & Spencer chairman Lord Stuart Rose reportedly praised the Cornhill’s new look.

