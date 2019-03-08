Fears over Orwell Brexit protest THIS EVENING

There may be travel disruption on the A14 tonight because of a Brexit protest: GREGG BROWN

Motorists have been warned of possible disruption on the A14 tonight by slow-moving lorries protesting over Brexit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A protest on the A14 between Copdock and Felixstowe would cause traffic chaos Picture: ARCHANT A protest on the A14 between Copdock and Felixstowe would cause traffic chaos Picture: ARCHANT

Pro-Brexit group Brexit Direct Action has organised a campaign on Twitter calling for lorries to form across lanes and crawl along the A14 between Copdock and Felixstowe for the evening rush hour tonight.

Similar go-slows have been called for by the group on motorways and key routes across the country in protest at the government’s handling of Britain’s withdrawl from the EU.

However it has been refusing to confirm today whether the protest would actually take place.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Police are aware of plans on social media for a national protest, part of which we understand at this stage will involve a ‘go-slow’ of HGVs on the A14 between Copdock and Felixstowe at about 6pm this evening.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and police and partners are engaged in planning for any potential disruption to minimise the impact on the local community.

“We will support Highways England who are responsible for keeping our road networks moving. We will also deal with any unlawful obstruction or any motoring offences as they become apparent.

“Police will always seek to facilitate the right to peaceful protest, balancing the right to protest with disruption to road users.”