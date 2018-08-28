Reaction from our MPs as Theresa May’s vote of no confidence triggered
PUBLISHED: 08:28 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:34 12 December 2018
Conservative MPs from across Suffolk and Essex have been making their views known on Theresa May’s vote of confidence which is set to take place this evening.
Enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Theresa May to trigger a contest which will take place tonight.
West Suffolk MP and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said: “I’m voting for the Prime Minister tonight and urge all colleagues to do the same. We should all be focussed on coming together for the sake of the future of the country
James Cleverly MP for Braintree and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party said:“Clearly I’m disappointed that some in my party have triggered a vote of no confidence just as the PM is having a series of international meetings to deliver Brexit.
“I will, of course, be voting in support of Theresa May.”
In a long statement on Facebook last night Colchester MP Will Quince also pledged his support: “As for the Prime Minister’s position, I do not believe in undermining her or playing party politics.
“That is why I have not called for her resignation, and do not intend on doing so. I will support her through current events, but I cannot vote for a motion that I believe will irrevocably weaken the United Kingdom for years to come.”
Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said: “I will be supporting Theresa May to continue as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister in today’s vote.”
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, said: “The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.
“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 on Wednesday 12th December in committee room 14 of the House of Commons.
“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made as soon as possible in the evening.”
More to follow.