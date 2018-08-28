Partly Cloudy

Live

Reaction from our MPs as Theresa May’s vote of no confidence triggered

PUBLISHED: 08:28 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:34 12 December 2018

Prime Minister Theresa May faces a vote of confidence. Picture: PARBUL/PA Wire

Prime Minister Theresa May faces a vote of confidence. Picture: PARBUL/PA Wire

Conservative MPs from across Suffolk and Essex have been making their views known on Theresa May’s vote of confidence which is set to take place this evening.

http://scrbliv.me/2840790

Enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Theresa May to trigger a contest which will take place tonight.

West Suffolk MP and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said: “I’m voting for the Prime Minister tonight and urge all colleagues to do the same. We should all be focussed on coming together for the sake of the future of the country

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said she is supporting Theresa May after a no confidence vote was triggered over her leadership Picture: GREGG BROWNSuffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said she is supporting Theresa May after a no confidence vote was triggered over her leadership Picture: GREGG BROWN

James Cleverly MP for Braintree and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party said:“Clearly I’m disappointed that some in my party have triggered a vote of no confidence just as the PM is having a series of international meetings to deliver Brexit.

“I will, of course, be voting in support of Theresa May.”

Colchester MP Will Quince resigned from his position as as a ministerial aide to the defence secretary at the weekend Picture: CONTRIBUTEDColchester MP Will Quince resigned from his position as as a ministerial aide to the defence secretary at the weekend Picture: CONTRIBUTED

In a long statement on Facebook last night Colchester MP Will Quince also pledged his support: “As for the Prime Minister’s position, I do not believe in undermining her or playing party politics.

“That is why I have not called for her resignation, and do not intend on doing so. I will support her through current events, but I cannot vote for a motion that I believe will irrevocably weaken the United Kingdom for years to come.”

Conservative MP for Witham Priti Patel is yet to declare her position on the no confidence vote Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF/PAConservative MP for Witham Priti Patel is yet to declare her position on the no confidence vote Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF/PA

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said: “I will be supporting Theresa May to continue as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister in today’s vote.”

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, said: “The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 on Wednesday 12th December in committee room 14 of the House of Commons.

“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made as soon as possible in the evening.”

Press release issued by the 1922 Committee of a letter confirming that enough Conservative MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Theresa May to trigger a leadership contest. Picture: 1922 Committee/PA WirePress release issued by the 1922 Committee of a letter confirming that enough Conservative MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Theresa May to trigger a leadership contest. Picture: 1922 Committee/PA Wire

More to follow.

Reaction from our MPs as Theresa May's vote of no confidence triggered

21 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Prime Minister Theresa May faces a vote of confidence. Picture: PARBUL/PA Wire

Conservative MPs from across Suffolk and Essex have been making their views known on Theresa May’s vote of confidence which is set to take place this evening.

The impact of global warming is already being felt at Suffolk Yacht Harbour

34 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Sundown at Suffolk Yacht Harbour. Picture: Neil Didsbury

When we dwell on the current impact of global warming, we tend to think of polar ice caps melting or Californian wild fires, both of which might seem a world away from sleepy Suffolk. But Jonathan Dyke, the managing director of Suffolk Yacht Harbour, says he can already see the impact of climate change on his harbour in Levington.

Road to be closed for emergency repairs

05:19 Andrew Papworth
An emergency road closure will take place in Wherstead Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A village road is to be closed for the majority of a day so highways workers can carry out emergency repairs to the carriageway.

Cold but bright weather set for Suffolk and Essex

07:33 Katy Sandalls
This day will start grey but will be getting brighter later on Picture: NICK BUTCHER

It will be a grey start to Wednesday in East Anglia with brighter but colder weather set to creep in as the day goes on.

Police hunt attackers after man stabbed in head in Cardinal Park Nando’s

Yesterday, 21:54 Will Jefford
Police attended teh scene of the attack in Nando's. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A man suffered stab wounds to the head in a “targeted attack” in front of horrified diners in a Nando’s restaurant in Ipswich town centre.

Anger at Judge’s decision to cut “predators” jail time

Yesterday, 21:08 Will Jefford
George-Hari Constantinescu and Danut Gheorghe. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A prominent women’s campaigner has hit out after two convicted sex offenders have had their sentence for attempted rape cut on appeal.

Mystery woman chases after handbag thieves

Yesterday, 19:00 Jake Foxford
A young woman gave chase from Spring Road into Springhurst Close when the theives dropped the handbag and fled Picture: PHIL MORELY

A mystery heroine chased a pair of thieves in Ipswich after a woman in her 70s had her bag snatched.

Jurors see footage of van alleged to have carried ‘killers’ of Tavis

Yesterday, 13:57 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Jurors in the trial of six people accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens have been watching CCTV clips of a delivery van alleged to have been used to transport some of the defendants to the scene of the attack.

Put on your detective hat for a Peaky Blinders themed mystery event

Yesterday, 19:30 Megan Aldous
CluedUpp's latest murder mystery game is coming to Bury St Edmunds and Colchester. Photo: CluedUpp

This is your chance to become Sherlock Holmes for the day as you take part in a giant detective adventure across town.

Police seal off Nando’s in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, after man hurt in restaurant

Yesterday, 19:17
Police at the scene outside Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police have sealed off Nando’s in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, tonight after a man was believed to have been hurt in an incident inside the restaurant.

