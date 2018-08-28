Video

Word on the street: Should May stay or should she go?

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London this mornign Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Theresa May will face a vote of confidence in her leadership this evening – ahead of the decision, we asked people in Ipswich whether they think the Prime Minister should stay or go.

After 48 letters of no confidence were received by 15% of current Conservative MPs, a ballot has been triggered which will determine the future of Mrs May as leader of the Conservative party – and the country.

News of the vote of confidence arrived after May controversially delayed a House of Commons vote on her Brexit deal on Tuesday, December 11.

But would you back Theresa May in a vote of no confidence?

Throughout today our local representatives across Suffolk and Essex have been making their views known on Theresa May’s vote of confidence.

The ballot will be held this evening between 6pm and 8pm among Conservative MPs tonight.

The result is expected to be announced shortly after the meeting.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, May said: “I will contest that vote with everything I have got.”

Mrs May will need to get a majority of votes cast from the 315 Tory MPs in order to win the ballot.

Stay with us for live updates on the ballot.