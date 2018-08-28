Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 15:45 12 December 2018

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London this mornign Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London this mornign Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Theresa May will face a vote of confidence in her leadership this evening – ahead of the decision, we asked people in Ipswich whether they think the Prime Minister should stay or go.

After 48 letters of no confidence were received by 15% of current Conservative MPs, a ballot has been triggered which will determine the future of Mrs May as leader of the Conservative party – and the country.

News of the vote of confidence arrived after May controversially delayed a House of Commons vote on her Brexit deal on Tuesday, December 11.

But would you back Theresa May in a vote of no confidence?

Have your say in our online poll.

Throughout today our local representatives across Suffolk and Essex have been making their views known on Theresa May’s vote of confidence.

READ MORE: Reaction from our MPs as Theresa May’s vote of no confidence triggered

The ballot will be held this evening between 6pm and 8pm among Conservative MPs tonight.

The result is expected to be announced shortly after the meeting.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, May said: “I will contest that vote with everything I have got.”

Mrs May will need to get a majority of votes cast from the 315 Tory MPs in order to win the ballot.

Stay with us for live updates on the ballot.

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

13:50 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The step-sister of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens held his hand as he struggled to breathe following a knife attack near his father’s home, a court heard.

Noisy neighbour’s bill for blaring David Dickinson not ‘cheap as chips’

31 minutes ago Tom Potter
A combination of Dickinson's Real Deal and The Killers being played at loud volume has landed an Ipswich man with a bill of more than £2,000 Picture: ITV

An Ipswich man who breached a noise abatement notice by loudly playing music and television has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 following prosecution by the borough council.

Appeal court reduction of attempted rapists’ sentences a ‘grave error’

46 minutes ago Tom Potter
George-Hari Constantinescu and Danut Gheorghe Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner has condemned an appeal court decision to reduce the sentences of two predatory sex attackers.

Opinion Why the heck do we spend so much on Christmas?

60 minutes ago Lynne Mortimer
The true Spirit of Christmas seen here in 2016 in a Lego nativity scene made by Sheringham church administrator Jenny Comper. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

There is a temptation to spend yourself broke at Christmas but take care, you could spend a long time paying for a happy Christmas.

Dream of revolutionising Ipswich’s cancer care moves a step closer after cash boost

14:43 Andrew Papworth
Jane and John Garvin and Simon Jay hand over a cheque to the Blossom Appeal Picture:COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY

An ambitious £2.5million appeal to revolutionise cancer care in Ipswich by building a dedicated new state-of-the-art treatment centre has moved a step closer after nearly £300,000 was raised in its first year.

BT says it will continue working with Huawei at Adastral Park, despite global cyber security concerns over the controversial Chinese company

14:07 Jessica Hill
Pic from 2010 of a Chinese visit to BT. LtoR Jason Chen, Director Technology Solutions, Huawei BT Division; Graham Reid, Director Innovation Martlesham and Board member, Choose Suffolk; Phil Dance, Managing Director, Adastral Park; Victor Zhang, COO, Huawei UK & Ireland; Stephen Baker, CEO, Suffolk Coastal District Council; Joan Zhou, China Specialist, East of England Inward Investment; Carole Ren, General Manager, Huawei BT Division

Questions are being asked over the nature of Huawei’s operations in Ipswich. The telecoms company Huawei, which is currently embroiled in political controversy, is believed to employ around 100 people at its Martlesham base.

Most East Anglian Tory MPs swing behind Theresa May – but Essex votes could push her out of Downing Street

12:13 Paul Geater
Braintree MP and deputy Tory chairman James Cleverly. Picture: House of Commons

Suffolk’s Tory MPs look set to vote together to support Theresa May in Wednesday night’s confidence vote on her leadership – but in Essex the picture is somewhat different.

Gallery First look at Ipswich Waterfront revamp starting in January

11:19 Adam Howlett
Work on the project is set to begin on January 7 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A £750,000 revamp of St Peters Wharf on Ipswich Waterfront has been announced – with work set to kick off in January.

Rajang the orangutan from Colchester Zoo has died

10:35 Megan Aldous
Rajang the orangutan has died Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Keepers at Colchester Zoo have bid a fond farewell to one of their much loved residents, Rajang the orangutan.

