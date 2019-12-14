'The police were absolutely gob-smacked' - burglars bash hole through wall of lighting shop

Thieves bashed a hole in the wall of the business to gain access Picture: LORRAINE SELLEN Archant

Thieves have bashed their way into a lighting shop in Hadleigh - in a raid reminiscent of the famous Hatton Garden jewellery heist.

Once inside they ransacked the business, making off with sockets and light bulbs Picture: LORRAINE SELLEN Once inside they ransacked the business, making off with sockets and light bulbs Picture: LORRAINE SELLEN

Keith Sellen, who owns Hadleigh Lighting in Crockatt Road with his wife Lorraine, was shocked to discover the break-in when he came into work at around 7.30am on Friday morning.

Thieves had smashed their way through a wall to gain access to the building before stealing sockets and light bulbs from inside.

Mr Sellen said he could not believe they took so much effort getting into their business.

"They took a hell of a lot of trouble getting in," he said.

"It's a break-in your expect you would get at a jewellers or where there is gold bullion is being held.

"The police were absolutely gob-smacked that they had taken all that time and effort to steal a few loose sockets and light bulbs.

"I don't know what they thought was in here.

"It just seems mind-boggling.

"I can only imagine going to this much effort if there are diamonds involved.

"I have some posh lights on display - but nothing of that value.

"I suppose there are some desperate people about.

"I'm not angry, just bemused someone would go through that much trouble to get in."

Mr Sellen said the break-in had happened at one of the company's busiest times of the year.

He said: "I have lost most of the weekend's trading because of this, and this time of year is when we make most of our money.

"I haven't a clue what it will cost to fix. "I will just wait for the bills to come in.

"Hopefully the insurance will cough up.

"We are trying to work out what they stole at the moment.

"They have cleared a lot of the shelves.

"We usually take a full weekend to do a stock take because we have so many loose bits and pieces."

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed they were investigating the break-in.

If you witnessed the break-in or have any information that could assist officers in their investigation, call Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/75049/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org to report online.