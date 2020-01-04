'I'm in absolute pieces' - bereaved mum left heartbroken after thieves steal treasured memory box

An Ipswich mum whose baby son tragically died at just seven weeks old has been left heartbroken after his memory box was stolen.

The devastated mum has appealed for help finding the box, which contained prints of her baby's hands and feet, and was stolen from her home last night by champagne-guzzling thieves.

"I'm just so heartbroken and I don't understand why anyone would do it," said mum Cheyenne Flewitt, whose son Ezekiel was just seven weeks old when she lost him to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

The 23-year-old and her partner are currently moving house and returned to their property near the Waterfront at 10am this morning to find that burglars had taken the treasured memories of their son.

"There was loads of expensive stuff, a Playstation, TV, and they chose to go through a box that clearly belonged to bereaved parents.

"I was horrified. I noticed that they had chucked his last outfit he was wearing on the floor like it was nothing.

"They left his stuff scattered across the sofa and had even gone through the fridge and drunk a bottle of champagne."

The box, given to the grieving parents by the Chapel of Rest in Ipswich, contained precious prints of Ezekiel's hands and feet - some of which are irreplaceable.

The box is yellow with two butterflies on the inside, it contained a candle, a glass angel, a Guess How Much I Love You book as well as photographs of the baby with family members and his mother.

"The stuff in there really is worthless to anyone else, you can't sell it on and it's made of plastic so why would you take it," she added.

"I wouldn't have cared if they had taken anything else I really wouldn't.

"I just don't understand what kind of person would do that.

The intruders also took a gift a Wii which has been a gift to the couple's three-year-old son at Christmas.

Cheyenne was in a state of distress as she tried to remember if she had locked the door of the house or whether the burglars could have gained access another way.

Police are currently investigating the scene but Cheyenne fears she will never be reunited with the treasured box of memories.

Writing on social media she has appealed for help finding the box, and said in a post: "I'm in absolute pieces over this, my heart hurts so much I need that box back."