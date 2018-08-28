Raiders smash their way into Woodbridge jewellers
PUBLISHED: 17:32 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:32 17 December 2018
Burglars broke into a jewellery shop in Woodbridge before stealing several valuable items.
Police are appealing for information after suspects broke two panes of glass in a store front before making off with jewellery.
The theft took place in Woodbridge on Thursday December 13 at around 4.15pm at Chenevix Jewellery in Market Hill.
If you witnessed the burglary or saw any suspicious activity before it took place then contact Ipswich police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/72071/18.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.