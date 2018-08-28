Burglars smash village shop door

A village store was the victim of an early morning break in that left shattered glass strewn across the pavement.

Burglars are believed to have targeted the Bramford Co-op at around 2.45am on Friday morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the suspects used a pole or crowbar to break the glass door before entering the shop.

It is not yet known if anything was taken.

One local resident, who did not wish to be named, said she was woken at around 2.40am to the sound of a disturbance nearby.

“I only live a few doors down,” she said.

“Last night, at about 2.40am, me and my partner heard a banging.”

It was only this morning when she realised the window of the Co-op has been “all smashed up”.

“I was just queuing waiting for the bus when I saw it,” she added.

Anyone who may have seen the incident is asked contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting incident reference 37/6295/19.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.