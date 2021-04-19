News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Kids have all the fun at Ipswich fair

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM April 19, 2021   
Families enjoyed an evening of fun at Stocks fair in Bramford Road. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families enjoyed an evening of fun at Stocks Fun Fair in Bramford Road, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

From the teacups to the twister, the return of a funfair proved a real treat for Ipswich families at the weekend. 

With the relaxation of outside attractions from April 12, 200-year-old Stocks Fun Fair once again returned to Bramford Road on Friday. 

Families enjoyed an evening of fun at Stocks fair in Bramford Road. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families enjoyed an evening of fun at Stocks Fun Fair in Bramford Road, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Enri Stocks, from the family-run business, said: "We've had a great amount of support from locals, who were all keen to get out while keeping safe. 

"Lots of people were wearing masks, even though this was not mandatory. 

"Everyone's checking in using our QR code displayed at the front of our site. Great few days so far." 

Families enjoyed an evening of fun at Stocks fair in Bramford Road. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families enjoyed an evening of fun at Stocks Fun Fair in Bramford Road, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Stocks Fun Fair has free admission and will be at Bramford Road until Sunday, April 25. 

Families enjoyed an evening of fun at Stocks fair in Bramford Road. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families enjoyed an evening of fun at Stocks Fun Fair in Bramford Road, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

It's open on weekdays from 5pm and on weekends from 3pm with free on-site parking. 

Families enjoyed an evening of fun at Stocks fair in Bramford Road. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families enjoyed an evening of fun at Stocks Fun Fair in Bramford Road, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in hospital with head injury after late night assault
  2. 2 Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar
  3. 3 Man who 'bombarded' schoolgirl with sexually explicit messages spared jail
  1. 4 Large scratches left on cars all parked on same road overnight
  2. 5 Driver arrested after 12-year-old boy 'seriously injured' in crash
  3. 6 Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners
  4. 7 Suffolk police officers make television debut in Fast Justice programme
  5. 8 Stunning home worth nearly £1m nears completion at Felixstowe Ferry
  6. 9 Plans to build bungalow in pub garden refused after number of objections
  7. 10 'Very caring' electrician died of asbestos-related cancer

Stocks Fun Fair hopes to also return to Saxmundham in the near future. 

Families enjoyed an evening of fun at Stocks fair in Bramford Road. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families enjoyed an evening of fun at Stocks Fun Fair in Bramford Road. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

For the latest updates search 'Stocks Fun Fair' on Facebook. 

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People flocked to Isaacs to make the most of the first weekend of restrictions easing. Picture: Sara

Saturday drinkers queue for post-lockdown pints

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The Old Post Office in Ipswich

The Botanist looking for staff ahead of rumoured Ipswich opening

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Internationally renowned choreographer Liam Scarlett who has been suspended from the Royal Ballet am

Suffolk-born Royal Ballet choreographer Liam Scarlett dies

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Crane Sports the current SIL Champions. Almost folded last week. Photo: PAUL VOLLER - Credit: Archant

Non-League Football | Updated

'A bridge too far' - Crane Sports boss Radnor speaks out as club pull...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus