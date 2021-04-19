Kids have all the fun at Ipswich fair

Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM April 19, 2021

Families enjoyed an evening of fun at Stocks Fun Fair in Bramford Road, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

From the teacups to the twister, the return of a funfair proved a real treat for Ipswich families at the weekend.

With the relaxation of outside attractions from April 12, 200-year-old Stocks Fun Fair once again returned to Bramford Road on Friday.

Enri Stocks, from the family-run business, said: "We've had a great amount of support from locals, who were all keen to get out while keeping safe.

"Lots of people were wearing masks, even though this was not mandatory.

"Everyone's checking in using our QR code displayed at the front of our site. Great few days so far."

Stocks Fun Fair has free admission and will be at Bramford Road until Sunday, April 25.

It's open on weekdays from 5pm and on weekends from 3pm with free on-site parking.

Stocks Fun Fair hopes to also return to Saxmundham in the near future.

For the latest updates search 'Stocks Fun Fair' on Facebook.