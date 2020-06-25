Third person arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of a flat in Duke Street, Ipswich.

Police were called to the scene, to flats off Hope Court, shortly after 2.35am on Wednesday, June 24, after receiving reports a man had fallen from the third-floor balcony.

A man was later declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the man has been identified as Gary Henderson, aged 64, from Upper Dovercourt in Essex.

A Home Office post mortem examination has concluded that the cause of death was a severe traumatic head injury.

This afternoon officers investigating the incident arrested a 27-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Earlier, two people – a 26-year-old man from the Harwich area and a 24-year-old woman from Ipswich – were arrested on suspicion of murder and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for further investigation.

The man has now been released under investigation and the woman has been released on police bail until Wednesday, July 22, pending further enquiries.

Those who witnessed the incident, or who have any information regarding what happened, should contact South CID at Landmark House, quoting crime reference 34924/20.

Alternatively, information can be supplied to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or via its website.