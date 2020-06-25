E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Third person arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 18:33 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:33 25 June 2020

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Archant

A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of a flat in Duke Street, Ipswich.

Police were called to the scene, to flats off Hope Court, shortly after 2.35am on Wednesday, June 24, after receiving reports a man had fallen from the third-floor balcony.

A man was later declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the man has been identified as Gary Henderson, aged 64, from Upper Dovercourt in Essex.

A Home Office post mortem examination has concluded that the cause of death was a severe traumatic head injury.

This afternoon officers investigating the incident arrested a 27-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Earlier, two people – a 26-year-old man from the Harwich area and a 24-year-old woman from Ipswich – were arrested on suspicion of murder and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for further investigation.

The man has now been released under investigation and the woman has been released on police bail until Wednesday, July 22, pending further enquiries.

Those who witnessed the incident, or who have any information regarding what happened, should contact South CID at Landmark House, quoting crime reference 34924/20.

Alternatively, information can be supplied to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or via its website.

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Tragedy as dad, 35, with unborn baby on the way dies from coronavirus

Chinedu Ekwunife lived in Ipswich with his wife Lotachi and daughter Chimamanda. Picture: EKWUNIFE FAMILY

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

