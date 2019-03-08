Woman ‘began to cry’ over failure to help husband hours before fatal stabbing

The scene around Siloam Place, and inset, Thomas Kemp

A woman who was allegedly stabbed 28 times by her husband before he killed himself ‘began to cry’ when her partner was refused help by a mental health crisis team hours before their deaths, an inquest heard.

The inquest into the deaths of a husband and wife near their home in Siloam Place is set to take place at Suffolk Coronor's Court in Ipswich.

Katherine Kemp, 31, was taken to hospital by police officers alongside her 32-year-old husband, Thomas, after he had threatened to kill himself with a knife in the early hours of August 6 last year.

However, after being in the emergency department for only two hours, they were told to go home by nurses after the on-call mental health crisis team decided Mr Kemp was low risk.

Victoria Fowler, who was the nurse in charge of the emergency department when Mr and Mrs Kemp arrived at hospital spoke of how the couple became upset when they were told they were not going to be seen by a mental health nurse.

Ms Fowler said Mrs Kemp had ‘become more anxious and began to cry’ when she told her that her husband would not be seen by a specialist.

“Mr Kemp did not speak at all,” she said.

“He did not make any form of eye contact with me.”

She also said that when she was called by the mental health crisis team that they were “brazen” and had a “jokey manner”, maker her feel that they “weren’t overly concerned”.

Yesterday, the inquest heard how triage nurse Maria Tabar said she assessed Mr Kemp as high risk when he was admitted and told the mental health crisis team, which is based elsewhere on the hospital site, in a phone call.

Mental health nurse Indardaye Ramroop-Dip, who answered the call, said she was not told Mr Kemp was high risk and after looking at notes from previous mental health assessments, a decision was taken to discharge him.

Ms Tabar said she later saw some staff from the crisis team in A&E and claimed they “were laughing at the manhood of Mr Kemp”. The crisis team deny this happened.

The inquest also heard how police received information just before 3am on August 6 saying a man was threatening to harm himself with a knife.

They attended the property to find Mr and Mrs Kemp there. A large kitchen knife was on the floor next to Mr Kemp’s feet.

Pc Andrew Overton, who was one of the first on scene, said that they were both “calm and matter of fact” but Mr Kemp looked “exhausted”.

Pc Overton said that he spoke to Mr Kemp when he first arrived. He had told the officer that he “wanted to kill himself”.

The inquest has now adjourned after hearing the final evidence relating to the death of Mr Kemp.

Area coroner, Jacqueline Devonish will reconvene on Tuesday where evidence will be heard about Mrs Kemp, who police believe was murder, before a joint conclusion is drawn.

Mr Kemp’s death is not being treated as suspicious by police.