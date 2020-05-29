E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hearing adjourned for man accused of triple attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 15:36 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 29 May 2020

The scene in St Helen's Street, Ipswich, the following morning Picture: ARCHANT

The scene in St Helen's Street, Ipswich, the following morning Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Proceedings have been adjourned in the case of a man charged with the attempted murder of three pedestrians in Ipswich.

The scene in St Helen's Street, Ipswich, the following morning Picture: ARCHANTThe scene in St Helen's Street, Ipswich, the following morning Picture: ARCHANT

Thomas Broughton appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

The 32-year-old, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, is yet to be arraigned or to enter pleas to three counts of attempted murder and one count of dangerous driving.

The charges relate to an incident in St Helen’s Street in the early hours of March 8.

Emergency services were called after black Audi A3 was reported to have mounted the pavement and hit three men.

Police said the men were leaving the Waterlily pub.

A man in his 40s suffered life-threatening injuries. A second man sustained serious injuries and a third suffered minor injuries.

A provisional trial date has been set for September 1.

Friday’s hearing was adjourned until June 16 due to issues with video conferencing technology.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boy who ‘bludgeoned’ chicken to death at infant school sentenced

The two boys were convicted of killing two chickens at Castle Hill Infant School in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warnings for cannabis possession reach five-year high across Suffolk

Recent rises in the police precept component of council tax allowed investment in proactive drugs policing, said the force Picture: PA WIRE

Revealed – How the coronavirus crisis unfolded in Suffolk’s care homes

Sisters Clare and Lisa with dad Dennis Ely Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Hearing adjourned for man accused of triple attempted murder

The scene in St Helen's Street, Ipswich, the following morning Picture: ARCHANT

Beach to remain CLOSED while mission to move 40ft whale continues

Authorities are now deciding how they will move the 40ft whale from Clacton beach. Picture: KEVIN JAY
Drive 24