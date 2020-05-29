Hearing adjourned for man accused of triple attempted murder

Proceedings have been adjourned in the case of a man charged with the attempted murder of three pedestrians in Ipswich.

Thomas Broughton appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

The 32-year-old, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, is yet to be arraigned or to enter pleas to three counts of attempted murder and one count of dangerous driving.

The charges relate to an incident in St Helen’s Street in the early hours of March 8.

Emergency services were called after black Audi A3 was reported to have mounted the pavement and hit three men.

Police said the men were leaving the Waterlily pub.

A man in his 40s suffered life-threatening injuries. A second man sustained serious injuries and a third suffered minor injuries.

A provisional trial date has been set for September 1.

Friday’s hearing was adjourned until June 16 due to issues with video conferencing technology.