Ipswich man to face trial over attempted murder of three pedestrians

PUBLISHED: 12:28 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 06 April 2020

The scene in St Helen's Street, Ipswich, the following morning Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man faces trial accused of the attempted murder of three pedestrians struck by a car as they left a pub.

A black Audi A3 mounted the pavement in St Helen’s Street, Ipswich, and hit three men in the early hours of March 8.

The men were leaving the Waterlily pub, police said, and a man aged in his 40s suffered life-threatening injuries.

A second man sustained serious injuries and the third suffered minor injuries.

Thomas Broughton, 31, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, appeared by video-link from Norwich prison for a plea and trial preparation hearing, held over Skype, at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

He is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one of dangerous driving.

Broughton was not asked to enter pleas, with the court told that disclosure of some evidence was awaited.

Judge Martyn Levett set a provisional trial date of September 1. A case management hearing was set for May 26, when Broughton will be asked to enter pleas.

