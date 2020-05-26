Man due back in court over triple attempted murder charges

A man is due to reappear at court this week charged with the attempted murder of three pedestrians struck by a car in Ipswich.

A black Audi A3 mounted the pavement in St Helen’s Street, Ipswich, and hit three men in the early hours of March 8.

Police said the men were leaving the Waterlily pub.

A man aged in his 40s suffered life-threatening injuries.

A second man sustained serious injuries and a third suffered minor injuries.

Thomas Broughton, 31, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, initially appeared before magistrates on March 9 and was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on April 6, when he was further remanded to appear for a case management hearing and to enter pleas this week.

He is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one of dangerous driving.

The hearing is due to take place on Friday, May 29, with a provisional trial date already set for September 1.