Jury considers verdicts in Ipswich attempted murder trial

St Helen's Street, Ipswich, near to where the incident happened. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The jury in the trial of an Ipswich father-of-two accused of attempting to murder three men by deliberately mounting a pavement in Ipswich town centre and driving has retired to consider its verdicts.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Thomas Broughton, 32, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, who has denied attempting to murder Shaun Littlewood, Ashley Green and Brandon Mann on March 8 and dangerous driving.

He has also denied alternative offences of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The jury retired to consider its verdicts on Monday (September 14) and will return to court to continue its deliberations on Tuesday (September 15).

The court has heard that as a result of the collision in St Helen’s Street, Ipswich, Mr Littlewood went “flying” into the road and suffered serious head and brain injuries,jj while Mr Green was struck by the car on the pavement and spent several days in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Brandon Mann was allegedly clipped by the car and received an injury to his leg which didn’t require hospital treatment.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, claimed that Broughton deliberately drove his Audi A3 at a group of pedestrians, colliding with three of them.

“He did it in revenge for an altercation which happened in the street a few moments earlier and intended to kill them,” alleged Mr Gair.

Giving evidence, Broughton claimed he had swerved on to the pavement in St Helen’s Street after he saw a flash and thought something had been thrown at his car.

“I must have pulled the steering wheel slightly to the left when I saw the flash,” said Broughton.

He said he heard a bang and was aware his windscreen had cracked but didn’t realise anyone was injured until he looked in his rear view mirror and saw someone lying in the road and someone running after his car.

Broughton said he had panicked when he saw he was being chased and had driven over a red traffic light on his way back to his brother’s flat.

Once there he had a drink and a spliff before contacting the police and handing himself in.

Broughton told the court that earlier that evening he had been leaving the Waterlily pub in St Helen’s Street when he had been verbally abused by a man before being set upon by at least three men.

During his evidence he denied deliberately driving at the men on the pavement and said he hadn’t intended to kill anyone or cause them serious harm.