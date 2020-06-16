E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man charged with triple attempted murder pleads not guilty

PUBLISHED: 17:14 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 16 June 2020

Witnesses reported seeing police officers patrolling the area several hours after the incident, which took place in St Helen's Street on March 8 Picture: ARCHANT

A man has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder after a group of pedestrians were allegedly driven at in Ipswich town centre.

Thomas Broughton, 31, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich pleaded not guilty to the offences, as well as dangerous driving, at a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court today, June 16.

He was charged following an incident which took place in St Helen’s Street during the early hours of Sunday, March 8.

Suffolk police were called to reports that a group of pedestrians had allegedly been driven at.

The incident was thought to have been linked to an earlier altercation between two groups of men outside the nearby Waterlily pub.

One man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with what was described as life-threatening injuries.

A second man was taken to Ipswich Hospital, where his condition was described as stable, while a third male pedestrian was also injured.

At a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in March, Broughton entered no plea to the charges.

However at a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court today he entered not guilty pleas for all four charges.

A further hearing has now been scheduled for July 8 at Ipswich Crown Court and a trial date has been scheduled for September 1 in the same court.

