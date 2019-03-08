Suffolk holidaymakers 'gutted' by collapse of Thomas Cook

The Knox family had booked a holiday to Antalya in Turkey Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Supplied by family

Customers of Thomas Cook have reacted with sadness and anger after the company collapsed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marcin and Magdalena Kucia had booked a Thomas Cook holiday to The Gambia in November Picture: MARCIN KUCIA Marcin and Magdalena Kucia had booked a Thomas Cook holiday to The Gambia in November Picture: MARCIN KUCIA

Thousands of holidaymakers were left stranded as the firm's demise was confirmed overnight.

Rebecca Knox, from Woodbridge, was booked to visit the Turkish resort city of Antalya with her husband and four children next September.

Mrs Knox said she was "gutted" by this morning's news and had heard nothing from the company in the lead up to it going bust.

Mrs Knox, whose mother passed away in March, said the holiday had been something for the family to look forward to.

With husband Robert serving in the army, booking the first family break in more than four years had required careful planning.

"It took a lot for us to book the holiday," she added.

"It's not so much the money, which we'll eventually get back. It was about having something to look forward to.

"We booked the holiday in August and heard nothing at all from the company. They must have known something was brewing. I'd like to hear we'll hear something from them now, but I understand the focus will be on getting stranded people back."

Other disgruntled customers contacted our news room to report similar disappointments.

Marcin Kucia, an engineer from Ipswich, had a £1,400 package holiday to The Gambia booked with his wife in November.

"I found out this morning that we're not going, and that it could take two months to get a refund.

"I had no message from Thomas Cook. In fact, when I logged into my computer, our flight details were still showing.

"I hate flying and haven't been on a plane for six or seven years. My missus finally convinced me to fly, and now we're not going anywhere.

"We've been looking at booking another holiday with TUI, but until we get a refund, we won't be able to make another booking."

Stef Crouch, who used Thomas Cook to book a deal with Red Sea Holidays, said: "I cannot get an answer as to whether my holiday will be taken over by Red Sea or not.

"Luckily, I only paid a deposit so far, but Thomas Cook should not have been taking bookings last week, knowing the situation.

"I tried ringing them over the weekend, with no help whatsoever.

"I feel so sorry for all the staff who have lost their jobs, and for all the people who saved hard to book next year's holiday, and all the people who have only just gone away.

"What is our world coming to when one if the biggest longest running companies go bust?"

What does the closure of Thomas Cook mean for customers?