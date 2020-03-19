E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Popular Ipswich pub closes following government advice

PUBLISHED: 12:42 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 19 March 2020

The Thomas Wolsey pub in Ipswich has closed in a bid to help prevent the spread of coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Thomas Wolsey pub in Ipswich town centre has closed in the hopes of keeping customers and staff safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

The pub, in St Peters Street, announced it will be closed until further notice from Wednesday, March 18.

The government has yet to force pubs to close during the outbreak, although has made a plea to the public to avoid pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Staff at the pub said the decision was made in the interest of keeping people safe.

In a statement, staff at the pub said: “In light of the recent advice from the government regarding COVID-19 we have taken the difficult decision to close for the time being.

“The safety and health of our staff, customers and community are the most important thing and we feel closing the pub is the best way to support that.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers back once it is considered safe to do so. Thank you all for your continued support.”

The government has come under fire from publicans during the uncertain times, although on Tuesday, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a series of measures to support the hospitality industry hit by a fall in trading.

Other pubs remaining open, such as The Woolpack in Ipswich, are enforcing stricter cleaning and distancing regimes, while others in the county have moved to contactless only payment.

