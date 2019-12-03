E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Difference is normal! School aims to raise awareness of disabilities

PUBLISHED: 08:33 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 03 December 2019

Launch of the 'Difference is Normal' campaign at The Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Launch of the 'Difference is Normal' campaign at The Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A school programme in Ipswich created by disabled children to show other pupils that Difference is Normal has been launched.

Peter Murray OBE and Diana Murray Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeter Murray OBE and Diana Murray Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The social action project named Difference is Normal has been created by disabled pupils to educate their peers about disability.

Local politicians gathered at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich to launch the program.

The students worked hard together to create a series of primary and secondary lessons based around awareness of disabilities.

The lessons define what disability is, thinking about physical and mental disabilities with the aim of educating others on the dos and donts of disability.

It has been written by the children themselves who have put all their ideas together.

Ipswich Mayor Jan Parry, Labour parliamentary candidate for Ipswich Sandy Martin and Chairman of the Ormiston Trust Peter Murray, OBE all attended the event alongside SEN pupils from the school.

Peter Murray OBE and Diana Murray with Jan Parry, Mayor of Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeter Murray OBE and Diana Murray with Jan Parry, Mayor of Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

