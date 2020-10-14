Thorntons considering closing Ipswich store

Bosses at the Thorntons chocolate chain are considering closing its Ipswich store, the company has confirmed.

The news comes after the shop in Tavern Street was listed for rent on the website of Norwich-based charted surveyor’s Roche last week.

Rent for the four-storey building, complete with the ground floor shop, is priced at £30,000 a year.

A Thorntons spokeswoman confirmed company executives are considering closing the store, although could not provide further details while consultations continue.

The spokeswoman said: “We are committed to transforming and growing the iconic Thorntons brand and continue to implement our strategic plan.

“As a business that has been part of the UK retail footprint for over a century, we continuously review our store estate, store locations and our infrastructure to ensure it is fit for current and future customers.”

