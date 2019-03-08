Gallery

Were you at Christchurch Park fireworks display?

The fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: MARK LANGFORD Archant

Christchurch Park fireworks display in Ipswich went off with a bang as thousands of people flocked to enjoy a pyrotechnic extravaganza.

Despite the windy weather earlier in the day the display went ahead as planned, and this year's James Bond theme proved a real hit.

A spectacular show by Alchemy Fireworks saw explosions of colour tear through the night sky to popular Bond tunes such as Skyfall, Live and Let Die and Licence to Kill.

The evening was organised by the 11th Ipswich Scouts and spokesman Ollie Arthur said it had been a great success.

"It went really well, I think we got the weather forecast just right as the rain held off and the wind died down, so it was perfect firework weather," he said.

Joanne Henderson, left, Mira Yankova, Pete Stewart, Clare Chambers and Matthew Stewart enjoy the fireworks Picture: MARK LANGFORD Joanne Henderson, left, Mira Yankova, Pete Stewart, Clare Chambers and Matthew Stewart enjoy the fireworks Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The display got the thumbs up from the crowds. Clare Chambers, from Ipswich, who attended with her friends, said: "We come every year and this has been the best one for years. They got it bang on."

And Asia Duporte, from Ipswich, said: "The fireworks were incredible. This was my first time here and I'll definitely be coming back."

Liam Fisher and Asia Duporte, both aged 19, enjoy the fireworks Picture: MARK LANGFORD Liam Fisher and Asia Duporte, both aged 19, enjoy the fireworks Picture: MARK LANGFORD

A family night out at the fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: MARK LANGFORD A family night out at the fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Tracy Priestley with son Oliver and grandson Bobby Coyle, four Picture: MARK LANGFORD Tracy Priestley with son Oliver and grandson Bobby Coyle, four Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Alfie Kennell, aged six, with dad Ashley Kennell, from Ipswich Picture: MARK LANGFORD Alfie Kennell, aged six, with dad Ashley Kennell, from Ipswich Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Forever Bond perform on the Ipswich 102 stage Picture: MARK LANGFORD Forever Bond perform on the Ipswich 102 stage Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Sue Smith with sons Jude Smith, aged 11, and nine-year-old Perry Picture: MARK LANGFORD Sue Smith with sons Jude Smith, aged 11, and nine-year-old Perry Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Forever Bond perform on the Ipswich 102 stage Picture: MARK LANGFORD Forever Bond perform on the Ipswich 102 stage Picture: MARK LANGFORD

A family night out for Beaumont Primary headteacher Mayleen Atima, centre, at Christchurch Park Picture: MARK LANGFORD A family night out for Beaumont Primary headteacher Mayleen Atima, centre, at Christchurch Park Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Singer Chelsea Francis performs on the Ipswich 102 stage Picture: MARK LANGFORD Singer Chelsea Francis performs on the Ipswich 102 stage Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Philip McSweeney, left, Gill Butcher, Emma McSweeney, Paul Butcher, Lauren McSweeney and Cathy Butcher enjoy themselves in the park Picture: MARK LANGFORD Philip McSweeney, left, Gill Butcher, Emma McSweeney, Paul Butcher, Lauren McSweeney and Cathy Butcher enjoy themselves in the park Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Richard Miller and Tracy Hunt, from Ipswich, with daughters Caitlyn and Jessica Picture: MARK LANGFORD Richard Miller and Tracy Hunt, from Ipswich, with daughters Caitlyn and Jessica Picture: MARK LANGFORD

