Work gets underway on £750,000 St Peter’s Wharf revamp

PUBLISHED: 19:28 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:41 07 January 2019

Cllr Mary Evans and Cllr Paul West on St Peters Dock in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Archant

Work is underway to transform part of the Ipswich Waterfront – with £750,000 being pumped into improved conditions for pedestrians and cyclists.

Work on the project to transform St Peter's Wharf began on January 7 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSWork on the project to transform St Peter's Wharf began on January 7 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

The project is being delivered by Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk County Council – and looks to enhance the wharf by introducing footways and clearly defined carriageways as well installing a large seating area, the planting of trees and an area to park bicycles.

The work, which began on January 7, is being funded by the Coastal Community Fund following a bid from Ipswich Vision.

It will continue six days a week, Monday to Saturday, between 7am and 7pm.

The revamp will focus on the area between Stoke Bridge, Bridge Street and Foundry Lane, opposite Dance East, and is expected to take six months to complete due to improvements that will need to be made to the underground infrastructure in the area.

An artist's impression of what St Peter's Wharf will look like after the £750,000 revamp Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSAn artist's impression of what St Peter's Wharf will look like after the £750,000 revamp Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Ipswich Borough Council leader, David Ellesmere, said: “We are pleased to see work starting on this important scheme which will improve a key gateway to the Waterfront for everyone with better footpaths, seating and landscaping.

“This project has been made possible by financial support from the Coastal Communities Fund and is another important step in the regeneration of the area.”

Paul West, county council cabinet member for Ipswich, added: “I am delighted that this work has started. A lot of development has taken place on the Waterfront over the past few years and St Peter’s Wharf has become a much-used route for road users.

“These vital improvements will mean that visitors on the waterfront whether it be pedestrians, cyclists or motorists have the opportunity to enjoy the St Peter’s Wharf area.”



Terry Hunt, chairman of Ipswich Vision, said: “This is an incredibly important gateway to our wonderful Waterfront and these enhancements will enable this prominent part of our town to give a much-improved impression to residents and visitors.

“This scheme is another crucial example of the exciting regeneration of our county town.”

For the duration of the work, there will be an out-bound lane closure in place at St Peter’s Dock, with traffic leaving the area required to exit through Foundry Lane.





