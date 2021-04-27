Published: 3:01 PM April 27, 2021

The fire started at the Ipswich home shortly before midnight on Friday - Credit: Archant

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a house fire which scorched the first floor of an Ipswich home on Friday night.

Five engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were called to the scene in Hawke Road at 11.53pm on Friday, April 23, after the top floor bedroom window was seen alight.

It took nearly three hours before firefighters finished putting out the blaze and police remained on the scene into Saturday morning, with a cordon around the back garden of the property.

While no one was inside the home, the flames did cause substantial damage to the property.

Following the incident three people were arrested on suspicion of arson on Saturday, April 24, two men aged 37 and 40, and a woman aged 25.

They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, then subsequently were released on bail until Saturday, May 22.

Police say enquiries remain ongoing in order to try and establish the cause of the fire.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/20634/21.