Three arrested in connection with Christchurch Park stabbing released on bail

Three more people arrested in connection with a stabbing in a popular Ipswich park have been released on bail.

Officers were called shortly after 6.10pm on Monday, April 22 following reports that a group of young people were involved in a fight near Christchurch Mansion in Christchurch Park.

Members of the group then ran out of the park in the direction of Fonnereau Road.

When police attended, it was discovered that a 15-year-old boy had suffered a stab wound to his upper leg. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday.

The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a 15-year-old was stabbed in the leg Picture: ARCHANT The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a 15-year-old was stabbed in the leg Picture: ARCHANT

They were both taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have subsequently been released on bail until Friday. May 24.

Another teenage boy, aged 16, was arrested on Friday, and was taken into custody. He has since been released on bail until Friday, May 24, pending further enquiries.

Two other boys, both 15, were arrested on Wednesday, April 24. They were subsequently released on bail until Monday, May 20.

Four other people, three 15-year-old boys and an 18-year-old woman, who were all arrested in connection with the incident, have also been released on bail until Tuesday, May 14, pending further enquiries.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone that was in Christchurch Park around the time of the incident on Monday.

Anyone with information should contact South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting crime reference 37/22672/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org