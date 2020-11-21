Three arrested during anti-lockdown protest in Ipswich

The demonstration took place on the town's Cornhill Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Three people have been arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in Ipswich today as Suffolk police enforced its message that “gatherings will not be tolerated” in the county.

New assistant chief constable Rob Jones. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY New assistant chief constable Rob Jones. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The arrests were made this afternoon in relation to an anti-Covid regulation demonstration on the town’s Cornhill.

Suffolk police said it was re-emphasising its public message from yesterday that the force will make no exemptions for people participating in protests and that gatherings will not be tolerated.

One arrests was for a breach of the peace and a further two arrests were made for obstruction of a police officer, the force said.

All three people have been taken to Marltesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “The message remains that police will be taking enforcement action against those who deliberately come out to protest. These events not only carry a public health risk but also need a lot of resource by the emergency services, when they should be dedicated to providing the help to those who need it.”

Speaking yesterday, Rob Jones, assistant chief constable of Suffolk police, said: “Groups of people coming together has a high risk of transmitting the virus and we will be taking enforcement action against those who deliberately come out to protest. These events not only carry a public health risk but also need a lot of resource by the emergency services, when they should be dedicated to providing the help to those who need it. This is particularly dangerous when people are travelling on roads or public transport to do so.

“Suffolk has managed to maintain low levels of infection at the moment and we are determined to keep it that way. If you are thinking of coming to Suffolk this weekend to protest, then my message is clear – don’t. Our priority is to keep people safe. If you ignore this, then expect enforcement action to be taken.”