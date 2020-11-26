Published: 2:16 PM November 26, 2020 Updated: 8:44 PM December 7, 2020

Three people arrested in connection with a large cannabis find in Ipswich, worth in the region of £500,000, have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers made the half-million pound discovering on Tuesday at properties at Bramford Lane, Queensway and Norfolk Road.

Around 500 cannabis plants were recovered across the three properties, along with a large quantity of cash and some drug paraphernalia.

Four people were arrested all on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A 19-year-old man was interviewed and released on police bail to answer on Tuesday, December 22.

Three other people – a 31-year-old man, a 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were also arrested. The 32- year-old man and 28-year-old woman have been bailed until Tuesday, December 22, while the 31-year-old has been bailed until Wednesday, December 23.