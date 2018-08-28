Three defendants seen together hours after attack on Ipswich teenager

Three of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens were seen together hours after his death

Three of the defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens were allegedly seen together in the town centre two hours after the attack, a court heard.

The murder trial of six accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens continued today

Pc Nathan Hails told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that he was in a police car outside the Co-op in Handford Road, Ipswich, at about 7pm on June 2 when he saw Aristote Yenge, Isaac Calver and a 16-year-old boy.

He said he saw the three males walk out of Handford Cut on to Handford Road and walk towards Civic Drive.

He said he had known all three males for about three years and had had conversations with them on a number of occasions while working in Ipswich town centre.

Before the court are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.They deny murdering Tavis, of Pownall Road, Ipswich, who died after he was was stabbed 15 times.

Oliver Glasgow QC, prosecuting, has alleged that Tavis was “butchered” to death at around 4.45pm on June 2 during “heated rivalry” between two rival groups from different parts of the town.

He claimed the attack on Tavis was the result of what the “J-Block” group, which took its name from Jubilee Park area where they lived, and the “Neno” group, who came from the Nacton area of Ipswich and the IP3 postcode, perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between two of their friends and two of Tavis’s friends in Lush earlier on June 2.

Mr Glasgow told the court the fact that members of “Neno” had confronted the “J-Block” members so close to their home turf and the fact that the “J-Block” members had run and hidden rather than stood their ground gave the moral victory to Neno.

He alleged that following the row members of J-Block travelled to the Nacton area of Ipswich to get revenge.

The trial continues.