Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Three defendants seen together hours after attack on Ipswich teenager

PUBLISHED: 15:06 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:30 13 December 2018

Three of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens were seen together hours after his death Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Three of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens were seen together hours after his death Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

Three of the defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens were allegedly seen together in the town centre two hours after the attack, a court heard.

The murder trial of six accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens continued today Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYThe murder trial of six accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens continued today Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Pc Nathan Hails told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that he was in a police car outside the Co-op in Handford Road, Ipswich, at about 7pm on June 2 when he saw Aristote Yenge, Isaac Calver and a 16-year-old boy.

He said he saw the three males walk out of Handford Cut on to Handford Road and walk towards Civic Drive.

He said he had known all three males for about three years and had had conversations with them on a number of occasions while working in Ipswich town centre.

Before the court are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.They deny murdering Tavis, of Pownall Road, Ipswich, who died after he was was stabbed 15 times.

Oliver Glasgow QC, prosecuting, has alleged that Tavis was “butchered” to death at around 4.45pm on June 2 during “heated rivalry” between two rival groups from different parts of the town.

He claimed the attack on Tavis was the result of what the “J-Block” group, which took its name from Jubilee Park area where they lived, and the “Neno” group, who came from the Nacton area of Ipswich and the IP3 postcode, perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between two of their friends and two of Tavis’s friends in Lush earlier on June 2.

Mr Glasgow told the court the fact that members of “Neno” had confronted the “J-Block” members so close to their home turf and the fact that the “J-Block” members had run and hidden rather than stood their ground gave the moral victory to Neno.

He alleged that following the row members of J-Block travelled to the Nacton area of Ipswich to get revenge.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Hospice charity shop burgled

13 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT

Burglars who broke into the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Ipswich stole around £300.

Three defendants seen together hours after attack on Ipswich teenager

52 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Three of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens were seen together hours after his death Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Three of the defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens were allegedly seen together in the town centre two hours after the attack, a court heard.

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

14:17 Jessica Hill
Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

A commercial parking enforcement company has been criticised for fining lorry drivers trying to serve customers at a distribution park - with claims it is being “unethical” and operating a “mafia-style protection racket”.

‘This literally broke my heart’ Your tributes to Rajang the orangutan

13:29 Megan Aldous
Rajang the orangutan passed away yesterday Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Colchester Zoo announced the death of one of their beloved residents yesterday. Readers took to social media to express their condolences.

Stores open later for extra Christmas shopping

11:55 Sophie Barnett
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Need extra time to finalise your festive shopping? There are a number of places in Ipswich keeping their doors open that little bit longer in the run up to Christmas.

‘I felt like I was in a warzone’ - Suffolk student witnesses terrifying French riots

11:48 Estelle Dragan
Yellow Vest Riots (5)

Student ESTELLE DRAGAN, from Chelmondiston near Ipswich, has witnessed France’s “yellow vest” riots while studying for a year abroad in Toulouse. Here, she writes about her experience of witnessing the disturbances first-hand.

Sandy Martin raises “unsexy” insurance industry in Commons

48 minutes ago Paul Geater
Sandy Martin is concerned about the impact of Brexit on the insurance industry. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Not every finance-related job is tied to the City of London – that was the message from Ipswich MP Sandy Martin after he asked a parliamentary question about Brexit in the House of Commons.

Orwell Bridge traffic builds after lorries collide on the A14

09:59 Dominic Moffitt
The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lorry crashed into another HGV after a tyre blow out on the A14, causing tailbacks towards the Orwell Bridge.

Heavy traffic builds after collision partially blocks Ipswich road

09:26 Dominic Moffitt
The silver Ford Fiesta lost its bumper in the collision Picture: ARCHANT

A car lost its front bumper aftera crash in Ipswich town centre during today’s rush hour.

Mental health campaigners to hold protests in London over inspection report

08:42 Geraldine Scott
The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protest outside Hellesdon Hospital. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Mental health campaigners will head to London to demand better mental health care in the region.

Most read

Orwell Bridge traffic builds after lorries collide on the A14

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man from Ipswich still missing

Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Heavy traffic builds after collision partially blocks Ipswich road

The silver Ford Fiesta lost its bumper in the collision Picture: ARCHANT

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

School expansion to create more than 200 pupil places

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide